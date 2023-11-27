Tragic Lorry Collision Claims Life of 71-Year-Old in Kilburn

In a tragic incident in Kilburn, a 71-year-old pedestrian has died following a collision with a lorry.

The Incident in Detail The Metropolitan Police were called to Kilburn High Road, near the junction with Cambridge Avenue, at approximately 3:30 pm yesterday, November 25th. The call was made in response to an accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police officers, alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, found the 71-year-old male pedestrian. Despite their efforts, the man was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of Kin Yet to be Informed The police spokesperson stated that the deceased’s next of kin has not been informed yet. This process is sensitive and is carried out with utmost care to ensure the family is supported during this difficult time.

Road Closure and Reopening Following the accident, Kilburn High Road was closed in both directions to facilitate emergency response and preliminary investigations. It has since been reopened.

Lorry Driver’s Response The driver of the lorry involved in the accident stopped a short distance from the scene and cooperated with the police. The driver was spoken to by officers, but no arrests have been made as of now.

Witness Appeal The police are appealing for witnesses to this tragic event. Anyone who has information or who witnessed the incident is urged to call the police on 101, quoting the reference CAD 4240/25Nov.

Community in Shock The community of Kilburn is in shock following this heartbreaking incident. Such accidents are a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the need for vigilance on the road, both by drivers and pedestrians.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available. The priority now is to support the family of the deceased and to understand the circumstances leading up to this tragic event.