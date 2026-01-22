Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the death of 45-year-old Gloria De Lazzari, an Italian national living in Bolton. Officers were called to Kempston Gardens on Monday, 19 January 2026, after concerns were raised for her welfare. Despite CPR efforts at the scene, Gloria was pronounced dead.

Devoted Daughter and Kind Soul

Gloria’s family has shared moving tributes. Her mother described her as a: “fantastic person and a devoted daughter.” She fondly recalled Gloria’s visits to Italy, where they enjoyed long walks outdoors. “She was deeply family-oriented and always made an effort with me. She will be missed beyond words,” her mother added.

Gloria’s ex-husband also praised her character:

“Gloria De Lazzari was a great lady with a pure soul and a gentle, compassionate heart… Her kindness, humility, and selflessness touched everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed.”

Police Appeal for Information

If you have any info related to Gloria’s death, police urge you to contact Greater Manchester Police via 101 or their online Live Chat, quoting log 863 of 19/01/26. Alternatively, you can provide anonymous tips to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.