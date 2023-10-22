Tragic Loss: Woman Swept into River and Found Dead in Glen Esk

In a heart-wrenching incident that occurred on Thursday, 19 October, Wendy Taylor, lost her life after being swept into the Water of Lee in Glen Esk. The incident, which took place around 13.45, prompted a swift response from officers who rushed to the scene.

Tragically, it was around 16.00 BST when the body of Mrs. Taylor, 57, was recovered from the river. The authorities have determined that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her untimely demise, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal for further investigation.

The devastating news has left Wendy’s family and friends in a state of profound grief. In a heartfelt statement released through Police Scotland, her family expressed their immense sorrow and struggle to come to terms with the tragic loss. They described Wendy as a beautiful, kind, funny, and caring person who was a ray of sunshine for everyone fortunate enough to know her.

During these trying days, the family expressed their gratitude towards Police Scotland for their professionalism and sensitivity in handling the situation. A special mention was made to Paul Morgan of Police Mountain Rescue for his efforts in recovering Wendy’s body.