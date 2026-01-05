Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire

Watch Live

Charlotte Niddam Confirmed Among Victims

Fifteen-year-old Charlotte Niddam has been named as one of the victims of the horrific fire that tore through a bustling bar in Crans-Montana, Valais, on New Year’s Eve. The British teenager had not been heard from since the deadly inferno broke out at the popular ski resort.

Local Babysitter Loved by Resort

Charlotte was known locally as a babysitter and her frequent visits to Crans-Montana were noted on the resort’s official website. She was a familiar face “very often” seen around the area, according to their listing.

Family Mourns ‘Beautiful Daughter and Sister’

The teenager, a former pupil of Immanuel College, a private Jewish school in Bushey, Hertfordshire, has left family and friends devastated.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Charlotte,” the family said in a heartfelt social media statement.

“Details regarding the funeral arrangements will follow shortly. It is most likely on Thursday in Paris.

“Thank you for all your support these last few days.”

