Tragic Outcome in Coastguard and Lifeboat Rescue Operation off Deal Coast

In a sombre development, a man pulled from the sea off the coast of Deal following a search and rescue operation was pronounced dead shortly after being rescued, according to Kent Police. The incident occurred yesterday, with emergency services rushing to the scene after reports of an individual in distress in the water.

The operation, centred around Walmer Green near Deal, saw the deployment of Coastguard and lifeguard crews. Despite the swift response and efforts of the rescue teams, the man was tragically pronounced dead upon reaching the shore. Paramedics at the scene were unable to revive him.

A Kent Police spokesman stated this morning, “We were called by the coastguard just after midday after they recovered a man from the water in Deal. Officers attended, along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, and the man was pronounced deceased a short while later. His next of kin have been informed.”

The police have also confirmed that the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

The coastguard helicopter and lifeboat crews were initially scrambled at about 11:30 am following the emergency call. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a coastguard helicopter landing at Walmer Green, close to the Walmer RNLI station, and the presence of police and ambulance vehicles in the area.

The tragic incident has cast a pall over the local community, with many expressing their condolences to the deceased’s family. The rescue teams involved in the operation have been praised for their quick response and efforts despite the unfortunate outcome.