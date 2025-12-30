A Beagle B121 Pup plane crashed near Havering just after leaving North Weald Airfield before noon on Sunday, December 28. The tiny aircraft went down a short distance from Hanningfield Reservoir, sparking a major emergency response.

Diving Teams Recover Body After Serious Incident

Police were called to the “serious incident” shortly after 2pm that same day. After a painstaking search, divers recovered the body of a man on December 30. He is believed to have been the sole occupant of the ill-fated plane.

Chief Superintendent Waheed Khan said:

“I would firstly like to recognise that someone has lost their life in tragic circumstances. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this incident.”

He added that identification will be handled sensitively with the HM Coroner and no official confirmation will be made until then. The search involved officers, the AAIB, Metropolitan Police divers, and sonar equipment to scan the reservoir floor.

No Foul Play and Water Supply Unaffected

Essex Police confirmed no suspicious circumstances surrounding the crash.

A file is being prepared for the coroner as the investigation continues.

Essex and Suffolk Water assured the public that the crash has not affected water supply.

A spokesperson for Essex and Suffolk Water stated:

“Essex and Suffolk water teams are managing the reservoir carefully to ensure that water quality and ecology are protected.”

Authorities Thank Public for Patience

Chief Superintendent Khan praised the multi-agency effort, saying:

“This was highly-detailed work being carried out by specialists from across multiple agencies. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry this search out.”

Responsibility for the reservoir and any further recovery work will now pass to the site owners.