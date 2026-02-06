A family has paid an emotional tribute after a young pilot was confirmed dead in a horrific plane crash earlier this week.

Crash Details Emerge

Just after 11 am on Tuesday, 3 February, emergency services rushed to a plane crash in farmland near Littleborough, Rochdale. Greater Manchester Police confirmed two men died at the scene. Officials believe no one else was on board, and thankfully, there were no injuries on the ground.

The aircraft had taken off earlier that morning from Birmingham.

Pilot Identified as 36-Year-Old Arian Abbasi

The family of one victim named him as 36-year-old pilot Arian Abbasi from Harrow, Greater London. In a heartfelt statement, they said:

“Arian was a deeply loving father and a devoted husband. He lived his life for his family and friends, giving them constant love, strength, and support. Flying was his passion, and he was just days away from starting an exciting new chapter with a commercial airline on 23 February — a dream he pursued with immense pride and determination.”

Search Underway for Missing Parachute Device

As the investigation continues, officers are hunting for part of the parachute system containing propellant. The device is small — about 10cm wide and 30cm long — finished in red anodised metal, weighing less than 2kg, and possibly has a silver collar at one end.

The challenging terrain and potentially wide search area have made locating the device difficult.

Public Warning: If you spot this device, do not handle it. Contact Greater Manchester Police immediately on 101 or via their Live Chat. Quote log 1056 of 03/02/26.