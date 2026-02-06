Watch Live

FIRST PICTURE Tragic Plane Crash: Family Pays Tribute to Fallen Pilot

  • Updated: 21:30
  • , 6 February 2026

A family has paid an emotional tribute after a young pilot was confirmed dead in a horrific plane crash earlier this week.

Crash Details Emerge

Just after 11 am on Tuesday, 3 February, emergency services rushed to a plane crash in farmland near Littleborough, Rochdale. Greater Manchester Police confirmed two men died at the scene. Officials believe no one else was on board, and thankfully, there were no injuries on the ground.

The aircraft had taken off earlier that morning from Birmingham.

Pilot Identified as 36-Year-Old Arian Abbasi

The family of one victim named him as 36-year-old pilot Arian Abbasi from Harrow, Greater London. In a heartfelt statement, they said:

“Arian was a deeply loving father and a devoted husband. He lived his life for his family and friends, giving them constant love, strength, and support. Flying was his passion, and he was just days away from starting an exciting new chapter with a commercial airline on 23 February — a dream he pursued with immense pride and determination.”

Search Underway for Missing Parachute Device

As the investigation continues, officers are hunting for part of the parachute system containing propellant. The device is small — about 10cm wide and 30cm long — finished in red anodised metal, weighing less than 2kg, and possibly has a silver collar at one end.

The challenging terrain and potentially wide search area have made locating the device difficult.

Public Warning: If you spot this device, do not handle it. Contact Greater Manchester Police immediately on 101 or via their Live Chat. Quote log 1056 of 03/02/26.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 00.54.19
BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 00.58.00
MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 00.47.53
The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 00.38.47
FIRE PROBE Blaze Hits Greenford Home: Firefighters Race to Tackle Flames

Must READ

APPROACH WITH CAUTION M20 and M26 Chaos: Car Crashes Off Road, Delays Mount
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY When Courage Clashes with Consequence: Are We Too Scared to Do the Right Thing?
JOINT OPERATION Six Charged After Major Swindon Burglary Raids
Why Acuvue Contact Lenses Are a Popular Choice for Everyday Vision
Officers From The Serious Collision Investigation Unit Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Collision Involving A Car And A Pedestrian In whitstable
SELF HARM Woman Found Stabbed on Common Road in Chatham Sparks Major Emergency Response
MORE SPACE UK Boosts Detention Beds to Tackle Illegal Immigration Surge
HEARING LOSS Peppa Pig’s Little Brother George Gets Hearing Loss Diagnosis
Man Jailed Over Shocking Stoke-on-Trent Sex Attacks
FATAL CRASH Four Arrested in Bolton Over Deadly Crash That Killed Four
TEEN ATTACKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Own Mother in Prestatyn

More For You

Staffordshire Inmate Slapped with Extra Jail Time After Brutal Prison Guard Attack
Steph Irons Murdered in Brutal Knife Attack
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Body Found in Coventry Lake After Missing Man Search
British Retail Trends And The Shift In Digital Gifting

More From UK News in Pictures

POLICE CRACKDOWN Driver Crashes, Arrested for Drink and Drug Driving in Birkenhead
COCAINE STASH Macclesfield Drug Dealer Locked Up After Police Stop
QUICK RESPONSE Violent Arrest Turned Ugly
BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm
BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody
HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger
HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel
BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen
SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading
ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars
FLASHY DEALER Flashy Drug Dealer Flaunts £2,000 Trainers Before Jail
FURIOUS JUDGE Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed

More From UKNIP

URGENT APPEAL Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Canterbury
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays
SERIOUS COLLISION A3 Northbound SHUT: Serious Crash Sparks Full Closure in Hampshire
How to recognise a fair online casino platform in 5 minutes: a checklist approach without advertising and hype
POLICE STING Massive Tobacco and £30k Cash Haul in Hythe Police Sting