Tragic Police Shooting of ‘Hardworking’ Father in Dagenham Raises Mental Health Concerns

In a harrowing incident in Dagenham, East London, Giedrius Vasiljevas, a 40-year-old married father, was fatally shot by Metropolitan Police officers after he threatened to take his own life. The shooting occurred around 9 pm last night at his residence.

screenshot 2023 11 24 at 19.49.57

Giedrius had called 999, informing the operator of his intentions to commit suicide and stating that he had loaded guns. Officers, including a specialist negotiator, swiftly responded to the scene, aiming to peacefully resolve the situation. However, the incident escalated when Giedrius reportedly confronted the officers at his doorstep, leading to him being shot twice.

man shot by police

Despite efforts by police and paramedics, Giedrius was pronounced dead at 9:30 pm. His family, particularly his wife Sigita Vasiljeva, is in mourning. Sigita described her husband as “a hardworking family man and a good father” but also highlighted his struggles with mental health issues, for which he had been unable to find adequate help.

The couple’s young son and Sigita are currently staying with a friend as their home undergoes police and forensic examination. The friend recounted Giedrius’s recent behaviour, noting signs of mental distress and heavy drinking, possibly as a coping mechanism for his mental health struggles.

Giedrius had reportedly found a rifle-type gun in the back of his shed upon moving into the house. The details of the confrontation with the police are still under investigation, and the family awaits answers to many unanswered questions.

This tragic incident underscores the critical need for accessible mental health support and intervention. It raises concerns about the challenges faced by individuals seeking help for mental health issues and the need for effective crisis intervention strategies.

The Metropolitan Police have not released further details as the investigation is ongoing. The incident has deeply impacted the community, prompting discussions about mental health awareness and the importance of providing support to those in crisis.

For anyone struggling with mental health issues, support is available. The Samaritans can be reached for free at 116 123 or visit samaritans.org for more information and assistance.