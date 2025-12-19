Alfonso Sibley Fatally Stabbed Outside Surrey Pub

A young man has been stabbed to death in a shocking pub alley attack. Alfonso Sibley, 23, was found with fatal stab wounds beside The Wheatsheaf pub on Kingston Road, Surrey. The horror unfolded at around 3:30pm on Tuesday, December 9.

Emergency services raced to the scene after reports of a stabbing. Paramedics, police, and members of the public desperately tried to save Alfonso, but he sadly died at the scene.

Teen Charged as Multiple Arrests Made

In a dramatic development, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with Alfonso’s death. The teenager appeared at Guildford Magistrates Court on December 15 and has been remanded. He is next due in court on December 22.

Three others were arrested on suspicion of murder: another 15-year-old, a 17-year-old, and a 20-year-old man. They have since been released on police bail.

Police Appeal for Witnesses Amid Ongoing Investigation

Surrey Police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the stabbing to come forward and assist their investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with his family, who have requested privacy to come to terms with their loss, and we ask that their wishes are respected.” – Surrey Police

Family and Community in Shock

Alfonso’s grieving next of kin have been informed and are receiving support. The case has been referred to the Surrey Coroner as the investigation intensifies.

This brutal killing has rocked the local community, raising concerns about youth violence near popular nightlife spots.