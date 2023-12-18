Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of 90-Year-Old Woman in Liverpool

In a heart-wrenching incident on Friday evening, a 90-year-old woman was fatally injured in a road traffic collision in Liverpool. The accident occurred around 18:10 GMT on Acrefield Road when she was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Despite immediate medical attention, the elderly pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has yet to be publicly disclosed as the authorities continue to notify her next of kin.

The driver of the Corsa, a 52-year-old man from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving. He had stopped at the scene and cooperated with the police. He is currently being held for questioning at a local police station in Merseyside.

The Roads Policing Unit has implemented road closures around the area of the incident, including Glenrose Road, Acrefield Road, and Rose Brow, to carry out forensic examinations. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

Chief Inspector Phil Thompson of the Merseyside Police issued a statement expressing his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. He assured them that they are being supported by specially trained officers during this difficult time.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is still ongoing, and the police are appealing to the public for any information that could aid in their inquiry. Chief Inspector Thompson specifically requested that motorists who were in the vicinity of Acrefield Road at the time of the incident and have dashcam footage to come forward.

This information could be vital in piecing together the events leading up to the tragic accident. Witnesses or anyone with relevant information is encouraged to reach out to the Roads Policing Team at 0151 777 5747, email [email protected], or direct message @MerPolTraffic on Twitter, quoting log 798 of 15 December.