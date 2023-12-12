Tragic Road Accident in Coedely Claims Lives of Three Teenagers

A devastating road crash in Coedely, South Wales, resulted in the tragic loss of three teenagers’ lives, shaking the local community and drawing nationwide attention. Morgan Smith, Jesse Owen, both 18, and 19-year-old Callum Griffiths were the victims of a collision involving a car and a bus.

The Incident

The accident occurred on Monday, December 11, at approximately 7 pm on Ely Valley Road in Coedely. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the three young men were declared dead at the scene. Two other individuals sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for urgent care.

Community Response and Tributes

Daniel Chalfont, Morgan Smith’s father, expressed his profound grief on Facebook, describing his son as “the most perfect son you could ever wish for.” The Maerdy Boxing Club, where Mr Smith was a member and a Welsh Champion, also paid homage to him, highlighting his talent and kind nature.

Police Investigation

South Wales Police are conducting an in-depth investigation into the accident. Superintendent Esyr Jones expressed condolences and affirmed that trained family liaison officers are providing support to the affected families.

Local Reaction

The community has been deeply impacted by the incident. Residents described the stretch of road where the accident occurred as quite dangerous, labelling it as “an accident waiting to happen.” The local community centre opened its doors to offer support, and police were present to communicate with families related to the incident.

Government and Official Statements

Wales’s First Minister, Mark Drakeford, extended his heartfelt condolences and gratitude to the first responders on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his thoughts for the families and friends of those involved in this tragic incident.

Continuing Developments

As the community in Coedely, near Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, reels from the shock and sadness of the incident, further details and updates are expected as the police investigation continues. The accident has prompted a renewed focus on road safety and community support in times of tragedy.