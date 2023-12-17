Tragic Shipwreck off Libyan Coast Claims Over 60 Lives, Including Children

In a devastating maritime disaster, over 60 migrants, including children, are presumed dead following the capsizing of their vessel off the Libyan coast. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed the tragic incident on Saturday, highlighting the perilous nature of Mediterranean crossings.

The ill-fated boat, carrying around 86 people, embarked from the Libyan city of Zuwara. According to survivor accounts, it encountered high waves that eventually overwhelmed the vessel. This latest incident adds to the grim tally of fatalities in one of the deadliest migration routes globally.

Victims of this tragedy predominantly hailed from Nigeria, Gambia, and other African nations, seeking safety or better opportunities in Europe. The IOM, citing reports from AFP news agency, mentioned that 25 survivors were rescued and have since been moved to a Libyan detention centre, where they are receiving medical care.

This year alone, the Mediterranean has claimed over 2,200 lives, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced safety measures for migrants at sea. An IOM spokesperson, expressing concern on X (formerly known as Twitter), labelled the death toll as “dramatic” and a stark indication that current efforts to safeguard lives are insufficient.

The Mediterranean route, notoriously perilous, often witnesses migrants crammed into inadequately equipped vessels, risking their lives for a chance at safety or employment in Europe. The primary destination for many is Italy, with hopes of reaching other European nations. The UN’s refugee agency reports that this year, Italy has seen over 153,000 arrivals from Tunisia and Libya.

In related news, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently engaged in discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Albania’s PM Edi Rama in Rome, focusing on strategies to curtail illegal migration to Europe. This meeting aligns with Sunak’s governmental priority of stopping small boat crossings in the English Channel.