Tragic Shooting in Southeast D.C.: Help Solve the Case, Win Up to £25,000 Reward

In a tragic incident that unfolded on November 4, 2023, a young man lost his life due to a fatal shooting in Southeast, D.C. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident occurred at approximately 15.45, prompting an immediate response from First District officers. Upon arrival at the scene, located on the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast, officers discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services were urgently summoned, but despite their valiant efforts, they were unable to save the victim’s life. The man, identified as 22-year-old Charles Towles, a resident of Southeast, DC, was tragically pronounced dead.

As the investigation progresses, the Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide valuable information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this heinous crime. Authorities urge anyone with knowledge about this case to contact the police at 202-727-9099. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted via text message to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a message to 50411.