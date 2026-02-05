Watch Live

FIRST PICTURE Tragic stabbing in Leicester: Victim named as Khaleed Oladipo

  • Updated: 02:49
  • , 6 February 2026

Leicestershire Police have identified the man who died after a stabbing in Leicester city centre as 20-year-old Khaleed Oladipo from London.

Student stabbed on Oxford Street

Khaleed, a cybersecurity student at De Montfort University, was attacked on Oxford Street and died in hospital on Tuesday evening (3 February). A post-mortem revealed he died from a stab wound to the chest.

An 18-year-old man remains in custody, arrested on suspicion of murder as police continue their investigation.

Family pay heartfelt tribute

“We cannot begin to put into words how sad we are to have lost Khaleed,” the family said. “He was an extremely loved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend. He was a good boy who loved his family… One of his main passions was football and he had played since the age of four. He was an Arsenal supporter and we believe he was on his way home to watch the game later that night when he was stabbed and killed.

“We want to thank the members of the public who stopped to try and help Khaleed, the ambulance service and hospital staff, and the police for their efforts in the investigation. We know getting justice for Khaleed will not bring him back but we will make sure he gets the justice he deserves.”

Police appeal for witnesses

Anyone with information is urged to contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident number 495 of 3 February, or use the live chat on the force’s website.

