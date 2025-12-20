Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks

16-Year-Old Daisy Dies After Tube Track Accident

British Transport Police rushed to Loughton Underground station shortly after 2.30pm on Monday, 15 December, following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics fought hard to save 16-year-old Daisy House, but sadly she passed away later at hospital.

Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Bright Young Star

Daisy’s devastated family described her as “bright, beautiful, clever, and funny.” Just starting Sixth Form, she had a whole future ahead of her. They said:

“On Monday, our beautiful daughter Daisy lost her life. She was a bright, beautiful, clever, and funny girl who had just started Sixth Form and had her whole future ahead of her. “We would like to thank all of the emergency services and doctors who worked so hard to save her, especially the British Transport Police officer and paediatric nurses who treated us all with such kindness. “We thank everyone who has sent best wishes, kind messages, and floral tributes. We would now ask for our privacy to be respected while we come to terms with the loss of our Daisy and what life will be like without our daughter.”

Family Requests Privacy Amid Heartbreak

The family has shared a poignant photo of Daisy as they prepare to mourn their tragic loss in private. They ask the public and media to respect their wishes during this difficult time.