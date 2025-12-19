Train Chaos as Burst Water Main Floods Rye House Station

No Greater Anglia trains are running between Liverpool Street, Stratford, and Hertford East after a major water main burst at Rye House station submerged tracks and wrecked signalling systems.

Services Grounded Until Christmas Eve

The flooding hit on December 17, initially expected to clear by December 19. But National Rail now warns normal services won’t resume until Wednesday, December 24 – just in time for Christmas travel headaches.

Replacement Buses Running – But Travel With Caution

A limited bus service runs between Broxbourne and Hertford East, but passengers are urged to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. National Rail advises everyone to seek alternative routes wherever possible.

Complex Repairs Behind Delays

National Rail explained the massive disruption: “The flooding’s extensive impact, the tricky task of stopping the water, cleaning up, and fixing both the track and signalling means repairs will take several days.”