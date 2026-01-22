Watch Live

TRAIN PROBE LAUNCHED Train crashes into crane in Spain — another blow after deadly pile-ups

  • Updated: 15:40
  • , 22 January 2026

Crash near Cartagena leaves several injured

A passenger train smashed into a crane near Alumbres, Cartagena, in southern Spain, injuring at least four people. One victim is seriously hurt, according to broadcaster TVE. There were 15 passengers on board at the time.

Spanish rail operator Adif confirmed rail traffic was halted due to “intrusion into the infrastructure gauge by a crane not belonging to the railway operation.” The crane was carrying out maintenance work unrelated to the railway but encroached on the clearance, hitting a train window.

Spain reels from a triple train disaster in days

This latest crash is Spain’s third in just a few days, coming after a deadly derailment and a fatal collision that shocked the nation.

  • On Sunday, a high-speed train from Málaga to Madrid derailed, slamming into another train headed for Huelva. The calamity left 42 people dead, with passengers reportedly thrown through windows. The force of impact sent the trains more than 1,500ft apart.
  • Two days later, near Barcelona, another crash killed the train driver and injured 37, with emergency crews rescuing crew members trapped in the wreckage.

Emergency crews respond as investigations begin

Authorities are still investigating the cause of today’s collision. Fortunately, the train did not derail. Emergency services are at the scene, working to assist the injured.

Catalonia’s civil protection agency revealed the second crash near Barcelona resulted from a retaining wall collapsing onto the tracks.

Spain’s rail tragedies continue to cause alarm, sparking urgent calls for improved safety and infrastructure checks.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 12.48.36
The Benefits of Selling a Home Through Property Auctions
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 08.40.32
LONDON IN CRISIS Stabbings, Deadly Crash, and Huge Fire Shake the Capital
619907965_1468965308564148_2481495861614539242_n
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Woman’s Murder in Bolton
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 11.31.04
GRIM DISCOVERY Man’s Body Found on School Field as Kids Ready for PE

Must READ

How Bola Alloys Are Shaping the Look of UK Cars 
TRAIN PROBE LAUNCHED Train crashes into crane in Spain — another blow after deadly pile-ups
UNDER FIRE Labour under fire as 29 councils delay elections, millions of voters hit
The Growing Use Of Digital Identity Checks Across UK Online Services
REWARD ON OFFER New Appeal to Solve 38-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman in Merseyside
MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Upminster
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Loss in Bolton: Family Pays Heartfelt Tribute
SAFER ONLINE First Ever Online Safety Act Conviction in Staffordshire: Man Jailed for Teen Abuse
MOVED IN Asylum Seekers Move Into Former Military Camp in East Sussex
PERSON RESCUED Heroic Lifeboat Crew Rescue Person from Icy Humber Waters

More For You

DEADLY SMASH Chippenham Woman Held Over Deadly Road Smash
POLICE PULL PLUG Manslaughter Charge Dropped After Haywards Heath Death
Anti-terrorism Police Have Been Called In To Investigate A Shocking Incident In Sidcup Where An Improvised Explosive Device (ied) Was Used To Destroy A Ulez Camera
CAMERA BLAST Ex-Electrical Engineer on Trial Over ULEZ Camera Blast
HARSH SENTANCE Undercover Sting Nets Drug Dealers in Eldene

More From UK News in Pictures

POLICE CONCERNS Police Race to ID Mystery Woman Spotted in Birmingham
CRISP AND DRY Drugs Stash Found in Air Fryer During Police Bust
FLAT BLAZE Six Crews Battle Blaze in Chadwell St Mary Flat
FLU SCARE Bird Flu Fear After 21 Dead Swans Found in Berkshire
HORRIFIC CRIMES Crowborough Man Jailed for 13 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes
STILL ON THE CARDS Home Office Sparks Fury with Crowborough Army Camp Asylum Plan
FACES STONING Taliban Arrest Afghan Woman for Secret Taekwondo Classes – Faces Possible Stoning
BARBARIC ABUSE Tewkesbury Woman Jailed for 20 Years of Modern Slavery Abuse
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Three Cable Thieves Busted in Birmingham City Centre
Two Men Have Been Charged Following A Serious Assault In Ringwood
MIGRANT CRISIS Man Charged Over Sex Assault at Asylum Hotel
DIGITAL LEGACY Terminal cancer mum builds digital legacy for daughter
POLICE ISSUE UPDATE Tragic Teen Stabbing in Guildford Woodland
BODY RECOVERED Body Found After Christmas Day Swim Tragedy at Budleigh Salterton
JAILED Mother-of-10 Jailed for Torturing Woman with Learning Difficulties for 25 Years
RETURNED TO PRISON Strood Sex Offender Behind Bars for Flouting Court Order
How Courier Services Support Product Launches and Roadshows

More From UKNIP

PHONE HEIST Man Nabbed After £160k Phone Store Heist in Maidstone
FIRST PICTURES Four children taken to hospital after Blaze Tears Through Lambeth Flats
CHILD SEX ATTACKER Transgender Woman Charged with Child Sex Offences Found Dead After Home Attack
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
RAPID RESPONSE Knife robbery suspects caught in Strood just 40 minutes after attack