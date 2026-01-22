Crash near Cartagena leaves several injured

A passenger train smashed into a crane near Alumbres, Cartagena, in southern Spain, injuring at least four people. One victim is seriously hurt, according to broadcaster TVE. There were 15 passengers on board at the time.

Spanish rail operator Adif confirmed rail traffic was halted due to “intrusion into the infrastructure gauge by a crane not belonging to the railway operation.” The crane was carrying out maintenance work unrelated to the railway but encroached on the clearance, hitting a train window.

Spain reels from a triple train disaster in days

This latest crash is Spain’s third in just a few days, coming after a deadly derailment and a fatal collision that shocked the nation.

On Sunday, a high-speed train from Málaga to Madrid derailed, slamming into another train headed for Huelva. The calamity left 42 people dead, with passengers reportedly thrown through windows. The force of impact sent the trains more than 1,500ft apart.

Two days later, near Barcelona, another crash killed the train driver and injured 37, with emergency crews rescuing crew members trapped in the wreckage.

Emergency crews respond as investigations begin

Authorities are still investigating the cause of today’s collision. Fortunately, the train did not derail. Emergency services are at the scene, working to assist the injured.

Catalonia’s civil protection agency revealed the second crash near Barcelona resulted from a retaining wall collapsing onto the tracks.

Spain’s rail tragedies continue to cause alarm, sparking urgent calls for improved safety and infrastructure checks.