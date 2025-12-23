Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington

Person Killed Near Pershore Early This Morning

Tragedy struck the Great Western Railway line this morning when a person was fatally hit by a train near the Pershore area. British Transport Police and paramedics raced to the scene following reports at around 5:30am on December 23.

Despite emergency efforts, the individual died at the scene. Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Train Services Disrupted From London Paddington to Oxford and Hereford

Lines between London Paddington, Didcot Parkway, Oxford, and Hereford were promptly closed, causing extensive delays and cancellations on Great Western Railway services. Passengers faced cancellations and delays of up to an hour.

Support Available for Those Affected

If you have been affected by this incident or need support, call the Samaritans on 116 123 for free, anytime.

Emergency services continue to manage the scene as investigations proceed. Travel updates are expected throughout the day.