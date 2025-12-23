Watch Live

HIT BY A TRAIN Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington

  • Updated: 11:58
  • , 23 December 2025
Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington

 

Person Killed Near Pershore Early This Morning

Tragedy struck the Great Western Railway line this morning when a person was fatally hit by a train near the Pershore area. British Transport Police and paramedics raced to the scene following reports at around 5:30am on December 23.

Despite emergency efforts, the individual died at the scene. Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Train Services Disrupted From London Paddington to Oxford and Hereford

Lines between London Paddington, Didcot Parkway, Oxford, and Hereford were promptly closed, causing extensive delays and cancellations on Great Western Railway services. Passengers faced cancellations and delays of up to an hour.

Support Available for Those Affected

  • If you have been affected by this incident or need support, call the Samaritans on 116 123 for free, anytime.

Emergency services continue to manage the scene as investigations proceed. Travel updates are expected throughout the day.

 

Recommended for you

Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire
CHILD PREDATOR Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire
Tractor Crash Leaves Teenage Boys Critically Injured
POLICE CAR ATTACKED Tractor Crash Leaves Teenage Boys Critically Injured
Verywell Casino – Your Destination for Real Cash Wins
Nine Casino – Top-Rated Online Gaming Experience

Must READ

Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
POLICE WATCHDOG PROBE Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze
NEIGHBOURS PRIASED Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze
CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
PUB ATTACK CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
Appeal Following Assaults At Medway Hospital
HOSPITAL BRAWL Man Charged After Violent Hospital Brawl in Gillingham
TRAGIC CRASH Mexican Navy Plane Downs Near Texas Coast
Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
HOUSE BLAZE Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
MANHUNT Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
STATION STING Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
STREET ATTACK Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses

More For You

Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Between Recovery Truck and Car
TRAGEDY SMASH Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Between Recovery Truck and Car
Urgent Rescue in Liverpool: One Child Trapped in Vehicle in Water
MAJOR RESPONCE Urgent Rescue in Liverpool: One Child Trapped in Vehicle in Water
Emergency Services Rush to Brighton Building Incident
ROAD CLOSED Emergency Services Rush to Brighton Building Incident
Sri Lanka’s Hottest Online Casino Games That Keep Players Coming Back
Sri Lanka’s Hottest Online Casino Games That Keep Players Coming Back

More From UK News in Pictures

Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
URGENT RECALL Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington
HIT BY A TRAIN Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington
Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested
HORROR CRASH Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested
East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
EAST LONDON PUB ATTACK East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
MAXHETE MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
DANGEROUS OFFENDERS Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey
FIND CLIVE Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey
Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
STATION HORROR ATTACK Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
CRIME SCENE Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
DUO BUSTED Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford
FIND HER Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford
Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
MASSIVE SCAM Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
BUSTED Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
SICKENING OFFENCES Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians
HIGH SPEED CHASE Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians
Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash

BREAKING

FERRARI CRASH Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash

More From UKNIP

Trump Stirs Arctic Row with Bold Greenland Envoy Pick
SPECIAL ENVOY Trump Stirs Arctic Row with Bold Greenland Envoy Pick
Two Women Jailed for Handcuffing, Attacking and Robbing Men During Kinky 'Sex Games'
HANDCUFFING Two Women Jailed for Handcuffing, Attacking and Robbing Men During Kinky ‘Sex Games’
Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Against Woman Over 13 Years
EX HUSBAND Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Against Woman Over 13 Years
UK Bans Boiling Lobsters and Crabs Alive in Animal Welfare Shake-Up
BOIL UP BANNED UK Bans Boiling Lobsters and Crabs Alive in Animal Welfare Shake-Up