Transport for London Introduces Two New Superloop Bus Routes

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in collaboration with Transport for London (TfL), has launched two new express bus services in outer London. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance public transport connectivity and support the expansion of the London-wide Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

Details of the New Routes

SL10 Route : Running between Harrow and North Finchley, the SL10 is an electric express route equipped with USB charging points. Launched on 25 November 2023, it parallels parts of routes 183 and 125, serving busy areas and future development sites like Brent Cross and Colindale.

: Running between Harrow and North Finchley, the SL10 is an electric express route equipped with USB charging points. Launched on 25 November 2023, it parallels parts of routes 183 and 125, serving busy areas and future development sites like Brent Cross and Colindale. SL1 Route: Set to launch on 9 December 2023, this route connects North Finchley and Walthamstow Central, offering additional transport options through Barnet, Enfield, and Waltham Forest. The SL1 aims to alleviate congestion on the busiest parts of its route and provide more convenient access to transport hubs and town centres.

Increasing Demand for Bus Services

Recent ridership data indicates that demand on all Superloop routes has risen above the network average level, demonstrating the growing need for efficient and sustainable public transport options in outer London.

Commitment to Improving Public Transport

The Superloop network, comprising express routes connecting town centres, hospitals, schools, and transport hubs, is a vital component of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s commitment to improving the bus network in outer London.

These new routes are strategically designed to maximize the benefits of the ULEZ expansion, promoting lower emissions and better air quality.

Enhanced Connectivity and Benefits