Transport Manager Fired and Barred from Industry for Unsafe Shipment of Massive Steel Tube on M25

In a striking incident that has raised serious concerns about road safety and compliance in the haulage industry, a transport manager has been dismissed and permanently banned from holding a similar position. This action comes after the unsafe transportation of a 50-metre steel tube along the M25 motorway, which was executed without necessary safety measures.

Essex Police discovered the enormous load, referred to as “abnormal” due to its size and potential road hazard, being transported on the M25. The discovery was made during a routine patrol and immediately flagged due to the absence of agreed-upon safety protocols.

Previously, the police’s Force Abnormal Load Officer and Commercial Vehicle Unit had worked closely with the transport manager from an unnamed company to plan the movement of the oversized steel tubes. The agreement allowed for self-escorting of these tubes, measuring 40-50 meters in length, under the condition that additional safety measures would be implemented. These measures were intended to ensure the safety of Essex roads and its users while offering the haulier cost-saving benefits by avoiding the need for police escorts.

However, in a blatant disregard for the agreed terms, officers observed an abnormal load being transported along the M25 in December 2022 without any of the extra safeguards. This breach of agreement and the resulting safety risk led to immediate action against the transport manager responsible.

The dismissal and subsequent ban of the manager serve as a stark reminder of the importance of adherence to safety protocols in the transport industry, especially when dealing with abnormal loads. The case also highlights the critical role of police patrols and specialized units in maintaining road safety and enforcing compliance.

In the aftermath of this incident, there is an increased focus on ensuring that haulage companies and their employees adhere strictly to safety agreements, particularly when transporting oversized or potentially hazardous materials. This event is a wake-up call to the industry, emphasizing the need for responsible management and strict adherence to safety measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.