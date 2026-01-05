Watch Live

DEEP FREEZE Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways

  • Updated: 15:48
  • , 5 January 2026
Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways

Britain is paralysed as a savage Arctic blast triggers mass travel chaos. Airports from Liverpool to Belfast are crippled by heavy snow, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations. Runways are blocked, leaving planes grounded and passengers stranded.

Rail passengers face misery too. LNER has warned against travel between Edinburgh and Aberdeen or Inverness as snow blankets tracks. Wales suffers with disrupted services between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog, Machynlleth and Pwllheli, plus routes to Manchester Piccadilly via Shrewsbury are hit.

Eurostar has urged anyone travelling between London and the Netherlands to postpone. Services cannot run past Brussels thanks to the brutal weather.

Bitter Cold to Bite Even Deeper

The nation braces for its chilliest night yet. Temperatures are forecast to plummet to a bone-numbing -12C (10F) in spots. London won’t escape the freeze, set to hit -6C (21F) overnight.

Last night, Shap in Cumbria recorded a frigid -10.9C (12.4F) – England’s coldest wintry night of the season. Scottish regions already buried under over 1ft 8in (52cm) of snow remain on amber weather alert from the Met Office.

Forecasters warn a “multi-hazard event” hits this Thursday bringing snow, heavy rain, and fierce winds. Snow could creep into Southern England. But a taste of warmer, Spanish-style weather may arrive by the weekend.

Health Warnings as Chill Threatens the Vulnerable

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold alert across England until Friday morning. They warn freezing weather ups risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections – especially for over 65s or those with health issues.

“The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people,” said Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA. “We urge people to check on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.”

The NHS advises heating homes to at least 18C, staying active indoors to boost circulation, and wearing hats, gloves and warm slippers.

The Trades Union Congress insists employers must allow working from home where possible. “No one should risk dangerous journeys in this weather,” they said.

Roads & Rail Under Siege From Snow and Ice

Network Rail crews battle to clear deep snow between Aberdeen and Inverness with ploughs, but icy roads have already caused crashes. Drivers are urged to take extreme care as hazardous conditions continue.

Snow-draped towns and buried rail lines paint a bleak picture across the UK, with locals braving the Arctic freeze that’s grinding daily life to a near stop.

Recommended for you

BREAKING

Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
CHILD MAY BE MISSING Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
HIT AND RUN CHASE BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
BROKEN BONES Six Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London

Must READ

Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
COMMUNITY SERVICE Benefits Cheat Caught After Raking In Nearly £29K in False Claims
TRIO JAILED Teen Drug Gangsters Jailed for Brutal Killing of Man in London
Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
CPR ATTEMPT Armed Police Descend on Bootle Road Amid CPR Drama
Police hunt suspect after sexual assault on District Line train near Cannon Street.
TUBE SEX ATTACK Police hunt suspect after sexual assault on District Line train near Cannon Street.
TEEN MURDER CHARGE Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire
Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash
FATAL CRASH Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash
Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle
ROAD RAGE Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle
Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene
KNIFE ATTACK Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene
Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday
FAKE ADMIRAL Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday

More For You

80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
FALL OUT 80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Edgware Road Horror: Triple Stabbing Leaves One Fighting for Life

BREAKING

Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed
LOST TO THE SEA Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It

More From UK News in Pictures

One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident
MANHUNT CONTINUES One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident
East London Court Round-Up: Drug, Theft and Assault Cases Heard at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court
HAMMER ATTACK Man Charged Over Hammer Attack in Sevenoaks Burglary
Salvation Army worker fired for vile refugee slur loses tribunal battle
VILE SLUR Salvation Army worker fired for vile refugee slur loses tribunal battle
CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s
SHOP LIFTER SHOCKER CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s
Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction
POLICE VAN CRASH Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction
China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
STAY AWAY WARNING China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
GLOBAL POWER PLAY Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
CLIFF HORROR Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year

BREAKING

Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy

More From UKNIP

Two Men Held Over Chadwell Heath Shooting
CHAOS HITS LONDON Two Shootings and Stabbings Leave Five Hospitalised
Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
"TRIBUTE TO A HERO" Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
ROLLOVER Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
FIND RUBY Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
error: Content is protected !!