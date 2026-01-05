Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways

Britain is paralysed as a savage Arctic blast triggers mass travel chaos. Airports from Liverpool to Belfast are crippled by heavy snow, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations. Runways are blocked, leaving planes grounded and passengers stranded.

Rail passengers face misery too. LNER has warned against travel between Edinburgh and Aberdeen or Inverness as snow blankets tracks. Wales suffers with disrupted services between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog, Machynlleth and Pwllheli, plus routes to Manchester Piccadilly via Shrewsbury are hit.

Eurostar has urged anyone travelling between London and the Netherlands to postpone. Services cannot run past Brussels thanks to the brutal weather.

Bitter Cold to Bite Even Deeper

The nation braces for its chilliest night yet. Temperatures are forecast to plummet to a bone-numbing -12C (10F) in spots. London won’t escape the freeze, set to hit -6C (21F) overnight.

Last night, Shap in Cumbria recorded a frigid -10.9C (12.4F) – England’s coldest wintry night of the season. Scottish regions already buried under over 1ft 8in (52cm) of snow remain on amber weather alert from the Met Office.

Forecasters warn a “multi-hazard event” hits this Thursday bringing snow, heavy rain, and fierce winds. Snow could creep into Southern England. But a taste of warmer, Spanish-style weather may arrive by the weekend.

Health Warnings as Chill Threatens the Vulnerable

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold alert across England until Friday morning. They warn freezing weather ups risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections – especially for over 65s or those with health issues.

“The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people,” said Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA. “We urge people to check on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.”

The NHS advises heating homes to at least 18C, staying active indoors to boost circulation, and wearing hats, gloves and warm slippers.

The Trades Union Congress insists employers must allow working from home where possible. “No one should risk dangerous journeys in this weather,” they said.

Roads & Rail Under Siege From Snow and Ice

Network Rail crews battle to clear deep snow between Aberdeen and Inverness with ploughs, but icy roads have already caused crashes. Drivers are urged to take extreme care as hazardous conditions continue.

Snow-draped towns and buried rail lines paint a bleak picture across the UK, with locals braving the Arctic freeze that’s grinding daily life to a near stop.