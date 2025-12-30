Tribute to Beloved Teen Who Died in Farm Accident

The family of 14-year-old Aaron Anderson have paid a moving tribute after he tragically died in a farm vehicle accident in Burnopfield.

Teen Dies After John Deere Gator Overturns

Aaron, from Consett, suffered life-threatening injuries when a John Deere Gator overturned at a farm on the B6310 on December 21. He was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle but sadly passed away on Boxing Day.

Family Mourn a “Cheeky Chappie” with a Bright Smile

“He was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him,” the family said. “Aaron was a cheeky chappie who was always smiling and could brighten anyone’s day. He loved working on farms and fixing trucks, already securing two apprenticeship offers despite his young age.” “Although heartbroken about the life he will never have, we cherish the happy memories he left us with.”

Ongoing Police Investigation and Recovery of Injured Boy

A 13-year-old boy was also seriously injured in the incident but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

Durham Constabulary are investigating the crash and urge anyone with information to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting incident number 401 of December 21.

The family expressed thanks to emergency services, hospital staff, and local charities, while requesting privacy during their time of grief.