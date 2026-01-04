Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea

Mark Ratcliffe, 67, has tragically died after trying to save two people caught in the sea off Withernsea on Friday, 2 January, Humberside Police confirmed.

His brave family revealed their heartbreak, calling Mark a “true selfless hero with a heart of gold” who was “so cruelly taken trying to save others.”

Family’s Heartbreaking Tribute

Mark’s loved ones praised him as “a loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anybody could ever wish for.” They added:

“So many lives are now shattered that you’re gone. You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever. Sleep tight, we love you, we miss you.”

Ongoing Rescue Efforts and Police Presence

The body of a 45-year-old woman was also recovered from the sea. Authorities continue to search for one more missing person in the area.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence as specially trained officers support Mark’s family and maintain safety during the ongoing search.