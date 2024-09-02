 Tributes Paid to Stephen McKie After Fatal Beccles Collision

UK News in Pictures

Tributes Paid to Stephen McKie After Fatal Beccles Collision

Tributes Paid to Stephen McKie After Fatal Beccles Collision

Tributes Paid to Stephen McKie After Fatal Beccles Collision

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
Tributes Paid To Stephen Mckie After Fatal Beccles Collision

Police have named the man who tragically died in a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Beccles last month as 58-year-old Stephen McKie from Ditchingham. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 pm on Monday, 12 August, at the junction of the A145 and Cucumber Lane.

The collision involved a white Ford transit van and a black Yamaha motorcycle. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr McKie, the rider of the motorcycle, succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

In the wake of this tragedy, Mr McKie’s family and friends have issued heartfelt tributes, remembering him as a loving father, stepfather, and friend who lived his life with passion and kindness.

Nikita, Mr. McKie’s Daughter:

“My dad was a loving father to me and a father-in-law to Jamie. Motorbiking was a passion that defined much of his life, and he truly loved his motorbikes. While we are devastated by his loss, we take comfort in knowing that he left us while doing something he loved.”

Leon & Evan, Step-Sons:

“He was a loving stepdad to both of us, a true gentleman who created so many cherished memories. He may not have been our father by blood, but he was the best stepdad we could have asked for. We will miss him dearly, especially his cheeky sense of humour. Gone but never forgotten.”

Nigel, Friend:

Stephen, or ‘Des’ as many of us knew him, was the kindest and funniest person you could ever meet. Whether you knew him for two years or thirty, you couldn’t help but love him. Our lives were made better by his friendship, and he will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Des.”

Eddie, Friend:

“Stevie, as I always knew him, was one of a kind. He was the friendliest man with a wicked personality, and there was only one Stevie in the world. He will be missed by so many and can never be replaced. I will always cherish our riding adventures. Keep riding, mate—one day I’ll catch up with you. Love and miss you always.”

Dorothy McKie, Mother:

In loving memory of my son Stephen, who died as a result of this tragic accident. Stephen was a beloved son, father, uncle, and brother. He will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Appeal for Witnesses

The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit is handling the case, and the public is urged to contact the unit with any relevant details.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has pertinent information is asked to contact the investigation team quoting reference CAD 233 of August 12, 2024. The public can reach the unit through the following means:

In case of an emergency, always dial 999.

For those affected by road traffic collisions, support and advice are available at the Suffolk Police website: Road Traffic Incident Support Organisations.

