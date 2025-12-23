Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic

A tragedy struck Plympton on Saturday, 13 December, when 23-year-old Michael Cockburn-Hilton died following a two-vehicle collision on Boringdon Hill at around 1.40pm.

Family and Friends Mourn Heartbreaking Loss

Michael, a Plymouth local, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family released a heartfelt statement: “We are devastated to share that our beloved son and brother Michael Cockburn-Hilton has died. This tragedy has left our family heartbroken beyond words, and our lives will never be the same.”

They added, “At this time, we are focusing on honouring his life and supporting one another. We ask for privacy, compassion, and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.”

Michael’s partner Hailey expressed her pain, saying, “I am shattered by this loss. No words can express how much he meant to me and how much I will miss him. The world is a darker place without his light guiding me home.”

Work Colleagues Pay Moving Tribute to ‘Mature Beyond His Years’ Mechanic

Michael’s work family at Mayflower Auto Services shared their sadness and respect. They recalled how he started as a trainee and quickly became an expert, passing his MOT tester licence with flying colours.

Colleagues said: “For someone so young, Michael was mature beyond his years—loyal, dedicated, hardworking and a fantastic mechanic who mentored apprentices and supported colleagues.”

They added, “Michael was more than an employee; he was our friend, our family. The loss we feel is enormous—a void that will never be filled. We are heartbroken and send our deepest condolences to his parents, sister, partner, and extended family. Michael was a credit to them all and will be forever missed beyond words.”

Police Investigate Fatal Collision, Appeal for Witnesses

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via their website or call 101, quoting log number 362 of 13/12/25.

Due to prior police contact, the force has also referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is now conducting an independent investigation.