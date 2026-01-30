Watch Live

TUNNEL SMASH Tributes pour in for devoted mum killed in horror A55 tunnel crash

  • Updated: 23:46
  • , 30 January 2026

 

‘Smile that could light up any room’ – Mum dies in a smash

A devoted mum has died in a devastating A55 tunnel crash that left three others seriously injured. Jennifer Anne Brown, in her 40s, was killed when her car collided with a lorry in the A55 tunnel. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, including several air ambulances, but heartbreakingly, Jenny was pronounced dead at the scene. The rest of her family remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Family’s heartbreak and fundraising effort

Jenny’s loved ones have paid a touching tribute, describing her as a “precious young girl’s beloved mum”. They launched a GoFundMe to support her 20-year-old daughter, Keisha, who has tragically lost her mum and now faces a tough future, cared for by family friends.

“Yesterday, our community was shattered by a horrific car accident that has left a precious young girl Keisha aged 20 suddenly without her beloved mum.

To make this tragedy even more unbearable, the rest of her family members are fighting for their lives in critical care at the hospital.

She is currently being looked after by close family friends, but the road ahead is filled with overwhelming challenges.”

Beloved nurse remembered as ‘Queen’ of Glan Rhos

Jenny, from Newport, worked at Glan Rhos Nursing Home for over 20 years, where colleagues adored her and affectionately called her “Queen”.

Staff said: “Jenny first walked through the door as a shy 17-year-old and blossomed into a caring and compassionate person. She touched countless lives and always greeted everyone with a warm smile that could light up any room. She was deeply proud of her family, a devoted mum and grandmother.”

Her passing has left the nursing home staff, patients, and families devastated.

Police investigations continue

North Wales Police confirmed the crash happened around midday on Thursday, January 29, at junction 17 near Conwy Morfa. The collision involved an HGV and a car carrying Jenny and three others.

Two passengers were airlifted to hospitals in Stoke and Aintree with serious injuries. The third injured person was taken by ambulance to Aintree. The HGV driver is assisting police with their inquiries.

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan said: “I share my deepest condolences with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and my thoughts are with all others involved in this collision.”

He urged any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward as investigations by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue.

