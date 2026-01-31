Watch Live

TWISTED MOTIVE Trio found guilty over savage killing after 21st birthday party fight

  Updated: 00:27
  31 January 2026

Trio found guilty over savage killing after 21st birthday party fight

A mother and her two children have been convicted of murdering a man right outside his home following a violent clash after a family birthday party.

Twisted Motive Behind Savage Attack

Joanne Maxwell, 44, threatened victim Paul Scott and his friend Charlie Evans after a fight erupted following her daughter’s 21st birthday bash in August 2024, a Preston Crown Court trial revealed.

Text evidence showed Maxwell plotting to “trash Paul’s car” and harm him. She then roped in her son, Liam Donlin, a known violent offender serving time for previous pub attacks in Blackburn.

The Deadly Night Unfolded

On June 21, 2025, Maxwell and daughter Amie Clegg, along with Donlin, who was banned from pubs under a Criminal Behaviour Order, spent the night drinking in Blackburn.

Later, they caught a taxi back home, armed themselves with kitchen knives, and headed to Paul Scott’s flat in Peridot Close. Amie, related distantly to Paul, led the way while Donlin messaged a friend that he was going to “chop up” Paul.

Amie lured Paul, standing just 5ft 3ins, to the door, where her towering bodybuilding brother Donlin – 6ft 1ins – stabbed him repeatedly, shouting, “Go on, you little f****** rat!”

 

Paul bled to death on his kitchen floor as the trio stayed put, making no efforts to help. Both Maxwell and Amie later claimed to have found him injured but did not testify in court.

Swift Justice Delivered

The jury took under three hours to unanimously find the mother and her two children guilty of murder. All three remain in custody and face life sentences when sentenced on March 20.

“Our beloved Paul Scott was taken from us in an unimaginable act of cruelty,” said the victim’s family. “A trio of evil attacked, killed, and filmed Paul’s last moments on his doorstep. It’s been a long road towards justice for Pauly.”

Detective Superintendent John McNamara of Lancashire Police emphasised the roles of each killer:

“Liam Donlin may have stabbed Paul, but he wasn’t the only murderer. Joanne Maxwell incited the attack. Amie Clegg lured Paul to the door and filmed the murder. Paul was related to the attackers, making this all the more tragic for the family.”

This chilling case shines a light on a vicious family-led attack that ended a man’s life in cold blood.

