Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured

  Updated: 20:10
  4 January 2026

A pickup truck collided with a wild elephant near Khao Yai National Park in Thailand, leaving the driver critically injured, police have confirmed.

The crash happened before dawn on Saturday, January 4, 2026, on a rural highway running along the boundary of Khao Yai National Park, near a hotel in the Heo Pla Kang area of Moo Si subdistrict, Pak Chong district.

Driver Trapped in Wreckage

Police said a box-style pickup truck carrying ice suffered severe front-end damage, with debris scattered across the road. The driver, 63-year-old Suriya Lertrittha, was found trapped inside the vehicle with serious head injuries and heavy bleeding.

Rescue workers freed him from the wreckage before rushing him to Bangkok Hospital–Khao Yai, where he remains in a critical condition.

Elephant Fled Into Forest

According to Moo Si Police Station, the elephant fled into nearby forest following the collision and had not been located as of Saturday morning. Officers said the damaged truck was taken to the police station for further examination.

Low Visibility Suspected Factor

Preliminary enquiries suggest the truck was travelling from the Thanarat Road intersection in Kut Khla village toward Klang Dong when the elephant likely crossed the road while returning to the park after overnight foraging.

Police believe low light conditions may have prevented the driver from seeing the animal in time to avoid the collision.

Ongoing Wildlife Risk

The road runs directly alongside the park boundary, an area where vehicle collisions with wild elephants have occurred before. Police noted that a similar incident several years ago resulted in a fatality.

Park chief Chaiya Huaihongthong said rangers have been instructed to search the area to assess whether the elephant was injured, though it had not yet been found.

Authorities are again urging motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during early morning and evening hours when wildlife is most active.

