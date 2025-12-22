Watch Live

SPECIAL ENVOY Trump Stirs Arctic Row with Bold Greenland Envoy Pick

  • Updated: 05:56
  • , 23 December 2025
Donald Trump has ignited a diplomatic firestorm by naming Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US Special Envoy to Greenland. The appointment sparked instant backlash from Denmark and Greenland, who slammed Landry’s vow to make the icy territory part of America as a blatant threat to sovereignty.

Trump’s Arctic Play Sparks Fury in Copenhagen and Nuuk

Announcing Landry’s new role on social media, Trump hailed the Louisiana governor as “GREAT” and claimed he “understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security.” He vowed Landry would fiercely defend US interests “for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World.”

Not holding back, Landry declared, “It’s an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US.” Those words sparked sharp rebukes from Danish and Greenlandic leaders who demanded respect for international law and the island’s sovereignty.

Danish-Greenlandic Leaders Reject US “Annexation” Threat

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen issued a joint statement slamming any attempt to change Greenland’s status:

“National borders and the sovereignty of states are rooted in international law. You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security. We expect respect for our joint territorial integrity.”

Nielsen reassured Greenlanders on Facebook:

“Appointment doesn’t change anything for us here at home. We will determine our future ourselves. Greenland is our country. Greenland belongs to Greenlanders.”

Formal Protests & Arctic Power Struggle Heat Up

  • Greenland summoned the US ambassador to protest Landry’s appointment.
  • Denmark’s foreign minister labelled the move “totally unacceptable,” promising to call in the US envoy for an explanation.

Greenland’s strategic location between North America and Europe makes it a jewel in the Arctic geopolitical crown. It’s the shortest missile route between Russia and the US, vital for defence radar and missile bases. Plus, Greenland’s vast rare earth mineral deposits have global superpowers—including the US, China, and Russia—scrambling for access.

Though autonomous within the Danish realm, Greenland relies heavily on Danish subsidies. Denmark controls foreign affairs, security, and defence, while Washington hosts the crucial Pituffik military base and opened a consulate in 2020 to boost Arctic presence.

Trump’s Arctic Ambitions Fuel Tensions

Back in January 2025, Trump insisted the US “needs” Greenland for security reasons and didn’t rule out using force to claim the island. Speaking on Air Force One, he claimed, “I think the people want to be with us.” Polls strongly contradict that, showing most Greenlanders want independence—not US takeover.

Vice President JD Vance’s March visit to Greenland intensified the pressure, warning of Russian and Chinese threats and criticising Danish stewardship. His visit stoked tensions so much Denmark summoned the US charge d’affaires later that year.

The Arctic: A New Cold War Zone

Greenland’s turmoil is a flashpoint in a bigger battle for Arctic dominance. Russia has massively expanded its military footprint. China, calling itself a “near-Arctic state,” pours billions into research and resource grabs despite the distance.

As melting ice opens new shipping routes and resources, the US, Denmark, Russia, and China are locked in a high-stakes race. The Landry appointment highlights just how prickly US-Danish-Greenlandic relations have become and suggests tensions are far from cooling.

For Greenlanders, the controversy only strengthens their resolve to control their future—whether that means continued links to Denmark, full independence, or something new entirely.

 

