CAPTURED Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela’s Capital

  • Updated: 09:52
  • , 3 January 2026
Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela's Capital

 

Explosions Rock Caracas as US Strikes Target Key Sites

Donald Trump has announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured following “large-scale” US airstrikes on Venezuela. Multiple explosions have ripped through Caracas, plunging the capital into chaos with videos showing smoke and flames lighting up the night sky.

Witnesses reported hearing low-flying aircraft moments before a string of at least seven explosions around 1am local time. The blasts hit military bases, civilian sites, and key infrastructure, causing power outages across parts of the city.

 

 

US Troops and Air Force Storm Caracas Amid Explosions
US Troops and Air Force Storm Caracas Amid Explosions

Trump Confirms Maduro’s Capture and US Military Action

Trump took to Truth Social to declare: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country.” He added the operation was conducted in cooperation with US law enforcement.

This marks a dramatic escalation in US-Venezuela tensions, coming just days after covert strikes on drug ports controlled by Maduro’s regime.

 

Venezuela Denounces ‘Military Aggression’ & Mobilises Forces

Venezuelan authorities slammed the US operation, calling it an “extremely serious military aggression.” They urged all political and social forces to activate mobilisation plans amid the crisis.

Power cuts were reported in southern Caracas shortly after the attacks began. Targets struck include La Carlota Airport, the Generalísimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base, Fort Tiuna (home to the Ministry of Defence), El Volcán, and La Guaira Port – one of Venezuela’s main seaports.

Armoured vehicles were spotted moving towards Maduro’s presidential palace as the military increased patrols.

Regional and Global Response

  • Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticised the strikes, saying: “Right now they are bombing Caracas… Alert to the whole world, they have attacked Venezuela. They are bombing with missiles.”
  • Iran condemned the “American military attack” on Venezuela.
  • The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended all flights over Venezuela due to a “potentially hazardous situation.”

Inside the US Campaign to Topple Maduro

Trump’s crackdown on Maduro has been intensifying since 2025, with a military buildup in the Caribbean including warships, troops, and the US’s largest aircraft carrier. Experts say the relentless pressure aims to bankrupt Maduro’s regime by targeting narcotics operations vital to its funding.

Cesar Alvarez Velasquez, a Latin America organised crime analyst, told The Sun: “The pressure the US is applying on the Maduro regime is not sustainable… this pressure can’t go longer than the first quarter of 2026.”

There’s talk Maduro could fall to a coup from within his own ranks or be removed by US forces as the campaign escalates in the coming months.

The Stakes Are High

Maduro has declared a state of emergency and reached out to allies like Vladimir Putin and China for support. Yet with US forces enforcing blockades and striking drug operations, his grip on power looks increasingly fragile.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Caracas urges citizens to stay indoors and avoid travel as the city braces for a possible wider conflict.

Key Facts on the Venezuela Airstrikes

  • Donald Trump confirms Maduro’s capture amid US airstrikes
  • At least seven explosions reported across Caracas
  • Strikes hit military and civilian targets including key airports and ports
  • Power outages in parts of the capital
  • Venezuela calls for mobilisation and condemns the US attack

 

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire
PICTURED British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire
Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport
OVER THE LIMIT Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham
CONCERNS MOUNT Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham
DEVASTING FIRE Deadly Blaze Ravages Swiss Ski Resort Bar on New Year’s Eve
