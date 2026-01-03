Watch Live

Trump Declares US Will Take the reins in Venezuela – Big Oil to Move In

  Updated: 16:56
  3 January 2026
Trump Declares US Will Take the reins in Venezuela – Big Oil to Move In

Donald Trump has dropped a bombshell: the US will effectively run Venezuela until a “safe and proper” political transition happens. And he’s planning to send America’s biggest oil giants into the country to rebuild its broken oil industry.

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country.”

‘An Attack Like World War Two’: Trump Boasts of Devastating Strike on Caracas

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Trump revealed more about the recent US military operation in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. He claimed it was a sweeping assault involving air, land, and sea forces — the likes of which “people have not seen since World War Two.”

He described how “the lights of Caracas were largely turned off due to a certain expertise that we have” and called the attack “dark and deadly.”

Trump hailed the operation’s success:

“If you would have seen what I saw last night, you would have been very impressed. Not a single American service member was killed and not a single piece of American equipment was lost.”

US Troops and Air Force Storm Caracas Amid Explosions
US Troops and Air Force Storm Caracas Amid Explosions

Ready for Round Two: Trump Warns of Bigger Follow-Up Attack

The US president did not rule out striking Venezuela again. Though he said the initial strike was so effective a second wave might not be needed, Trump insisted the military was prepared for “a second and much larger attack if we need to do so.”

Military planners expected follow-up action, but Trump’s confidence in the first assault is clear:

“But we’re prepared to do a second wave, a much bigger wave, actually.”

Objective: Topple Maduro with Force

Trump confirmed the aim of the assault was to bring Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to justice. The target was “a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas,” a decisive show of American military power.

“This was one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history,” Trump declared.

