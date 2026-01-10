Watch Live

BOLD CLAIM Trump’s Bold Claim: ‘Own Greenland, The Easy or Hard Way’

  • Updated: 15:05
  • , 10 January 2026
President Donald Trump stunned the world by insisting the United States must “own” Greenland — and soon. Speaking in Washington, Trump warned the island must not fall under Russian or Chinese influence. “Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership, you don’t defend leases,” he declared. “We’ll have to defend Greenland, the easy way or the hard way.”

He slammed lease deals, saying: “Countries can’t make nine-year deals or even 100-year deals.” Ownership was the only way to guarantee national defence, Trump insisted.

Denmark and Greenland Say ‘No Deal’ — US Purchase a Non-Starter

Both Denmark and Greenland swiftly rejected the American bid. Officials declared the Arctic island “not for sale” and warned any military move would spell “the end of the trans-Atlantic defence alliance.”

Greenland’s political leaders, cutting across party lines, fired back in a joint statement: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.” They demanded respect for their sovereignty and said future decisions must be made by the Greenlandic people.

Strategic Stakes High as Trump Warns NATO and Rivals

Greenland’s harsh Arctic location is a missile early-warning hotspot and naval monitoring base. The US already runs the Pituffik Space Base there with 100+ military personnel and rights to deploy more troops as required.

Trump claimed without evidence that Greenland’s waters were “covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” pushing NATO to “understand that.”

He added: “I love the people of China. I love the people of Russia. But I don’t want them as a neighbour in Greenland, not going to happen.”

Allies Unite Against US Land Grab Threat

NATO countries reaffirmed their support for Denmark and Greenland, stressing only those two can decide the island’s fate. Allies underlined the importance of respecting sovereignty, borders, and territorial integrity — the very principles used to condemn Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The White House’s refusal to rule out military annexation is a dramatic break from decades of alliance norms. Danish officials warned it could destroy NATO entirely.

Trump’s gambit risks isolating the US from Europe at a time when unity is crucial.

 

