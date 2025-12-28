Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Mar-a-Lago on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, for crucial peace talks aiming to end almost four years of brutal war with Russia.

20-Point Peace Plan on the Table

Zelensky arrived ready to discuss a detailed 20-point agreement. Key clauses include Western security guarantees, possible EU membership for Ukraine, and maintaining an 800,000-strong peacetime army funded by Western allies.

Before the summit, Trump said he’d had a “very good and very productive” call with Vladimir Putin. “We’re in the final stages… It will either end or drag on, with millions more casualties. Nobody wants that,” Trump warned.

Trump: Putin Ready to Strike Ceasefire

Trump believes both leaders want peace. “There are too many dying, and I think both presidents want to make a deal. We have the makings of a deal fit for Ukraine and everyone,” he declared.

Calling the conflict his toughest challenge yet, Trump said, “I’ve settled eight wars; this is the hardest.” He admitted there’s no set deadline but promised to end the war soon.

Zelensky: Peace Is Priority One

Zelensky highlighted sticking points: control over Donbas and the Russian-held nuclear power plant. Writing on X, he stressed, “For us, the priority is peace. To be strong at the table, we need world support: Europe and the US.”

He confirmed early talks with UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to prepare for the Trump meeting and discuss recent Russian strikes.

War Rages as Talks Begin

Just a day before, Russian missiles slammed Kyiv, killing one and wounding 20, according to the mayor. Meanwhile, Canadian PM Mark Carney pledged CA$2.5 billion ($1.8bn) in aid, condemning Russian “barbarism” and backing peace efforts by Zelensky and Trump.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blasted Europe and the EU as “obstacles to peace,” praising Trump’s initiative instead.

Trump Flexes His Negotiation Muscle

Trump bragged on Truth Social of US-led peace deals, including a recent Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire, scoffing that the UN “has been of very little assistance” in Ukraine.

To Politico, he insisted: “Zelensky doesn’t have anything until I approve it. We’ll see what he’s got,” positioning himself as the key power broker.

The Wall Street Journal revealed Trump’s team — Jared Kushner, envoy Steve Witkoff — met Putin’s negotiator Kirill Dmitriev in Miami Beach. Talks included using $300 billion in frozen Russian assets for joint US-Russian projects and Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Trump aims to “bring Russia’s $2 trillion economy in from the cold” and boost US business post-conflict.

Sixth Trump-Zelensky Summit of 2025

This was the sixth meeting between the two presidents this year, following earlier tensions in the Oval Office. Vice President JD Vance and Trump Jr. have accused Zelensky of not showing enough gratitude for US aid, with Trump Jr. warning he “may walk away” if Kyiv refuses direct talks with Moscow.

Zelensky remains hopeful, saying the peace plan draft is “about 90 percent ready” and echoing upbeat US officials’ views after Berlin negotiations.

Trump also hailed the recent Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire, calling it a “momentary stop” to fighting and a return to peace.