Watch Live

VISA BAN Trump’s Visa Ban on EU Anti-Hate Crusaders Sparks Fury Across Europe

  • Updated: 13:26
  • , 25 December 2025
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

 

US Slaps Visa Ban on Five European Activists

Washington stunned Europe on Tuesday by banning visas for five top Europeans fighting online hate and disinformation. The Trump administration accuses the group of censoring free speech and unfairly shackling American tech giants with heavy-handed regulation.

This latest move has shattered any remaining goodwill between the US and its long-time allies, deepening the already strained relations over defence, immigration, tech rules, and core political values.

Europe Hits Back: “Unjustified and Unprecedented”

France, Germany, and Brussels wasted no time condemning the bans as a hostile attack on allies. The EU lashed out, demanding answers and warning of a swift, decisive response if the measures aren’t reversed.

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental right in Europe and a core value shared with the US,” a European Commission spokesperson said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also stepped in, publicly backing former EU commissioner Thierry Breton, who’s at the heart of Europe’s crackdown on Big Tech. Macron promised on X (formerly Twitter), “We will not give up. We will protect Europe’s independence and freedom.”

Thierry Breton: The Man Trump Took Aim At

Breton, who headed the EU’s internal market from 2019 to 2024, crafted the landmark Digital Services Act—forcing tech giants to combat illegal content such as hate speech and child abuse. Trump’s team claims the law unfairly targets US companies and muzzles free speech.

Breton clashed publicly with Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, who called him “the tyrant of Europe.” After the ban, Breton fired back on X, “Is McCarthy’s witch hunt back?”

Others Banned and Backlash Grows

  • Imran Ahmed, British head of the US-based Center for Countering Digital Hate
  • Anna-Lena von Hodenberg and Josephine Ballon from German non-profit HateAid
  • Clare Melford, co-founder of the Global Disinformation Index

Germany’s justice ministry slammed the ban as “unacceptable” and stood firmly behind the activists. “Anyone calling this censorship misrepresents our constitutional system,” it said. The UK also voiced support, saying it backs efforts to curb harmful online content while safeguarding free speech.

Critics Cry “Government Censorship”

A spokesperson for the Global Disinformation Index blasted the Trump administration for “using the full weight of government to intimidate, censor, and silence voices they disagree with.” They condemned the bans as “immoral, unlawful and un-American.”

Notably, Breton is the latest French citizen targeted by Trump’s sanctions, joining French judge Nicolas Yann Guillou, sanctioned in August over the International Criminal Court’s investigations involving Israeli and US officials.

Transatlantic Ties Under Threat

The visa bans come amid growing US distrust of Europe, which Trump’s team paints as a weakened bloc riddled with bureaucratic overreach and ‘censorship’ of nationalist groups. A recent US National Security Strategy warned Europe faces “civilisational erasure” if it doesn’t toughen up and renew ties.

Vice President JD Vance’s explosive Munich speech earlier this year shook Europe, forcing leaders to rethink dependence on America for military and tech support.

As Brussels, Paris, and Berlin fight back, it’s clear this transatlantic cold war over digital power and free speech is heating up fast.

Recommended for you

Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed to Death in Maida Vale
DEADLY KILLING Man Charged With Murder in Maida Vale Stabbing
Teen Left Fighting for Life After E-Bike Crash in Cleethorpes
E BIKE SMASH Teen Left Fighting for Life After E-Bike Crash in Cleethorpes
CHRISMAS EVE CHAOS M2 Closed After Car Flips in Serious Crash Near Sittingbourne
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
POLICE PROBE Man Found Dead in Syston Flat – Suspect Arrested for Murder

Must READ

Emergency responder rescue people from Christmas Day Swim
PULLED FROM THE SEA Emergency responders rescue people from Christmas Day Swim
Emergency Alert: Budleigh Salterton Incident Halts Christmas Day Swims

BREAKING

MAJOR RESCUE OPERATION Emergency Alert: Budleigh Salterton Incident Halts Christmas Day Swims
Bognor Regis Thieves Nabbed After Festive Spree
PILFERING SPREE Bognor Regis Thieves Nabbed After Festive Spree
Traffic Chaos Hits M25 QE2 Bridge and Across the South East
TRAFFIC DELAYS Traffic Chaos Hits M25 QE2 Bridge and Across the South East
Brace for 65mph Winds as Met Office Drops Christmas Day Weather Warning
TREES DOWN Brace for 65mph Winds as Met Office Drops Christmas Day Weather Warning
Britain Faces Wintry Deluge as New Year Snow Chances Surge Amid Cold Snap
NEW YEAR SNOW Britain Faces Wintry Deluge as New Year Snow Chances Surge Amid Cold Snap
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
VISA BAN Trump’s Visa Ban on EU Anti-Hate Crusaders Sparks Fury Across Europe
Police Hunt Man Over Kidlington Burglary and Car Theft
POLICE MANHUNT Police Hunt Man Over Kidlington Burglary and Car Theft
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
STAB ARRRST Four Arrested After Stabbing Shock in High Wycombe
Cold Health Alert and Weather Warnings Hit UK This Christmas Day
YELLOW WEATHER WARNING Cold Health Alert and Weather Warnings Hit UK This Christmas Day

More For You

Police appeal over missing man in Ealing
URGENT APPEAL Police appeal over missing man in Ealing
Family Devastated as 'Bubbly, Loving' 13-Year-Old Girl Dies; Boy, 14, Arrested in Harassment Probe
HARASSMENT PROBE Family Devastated as ‘Bubbly, Loving’ 13-Year-Old Girl Dies; Boy, 14, Arrested in Harassment Probe
HORROR SMASH M2 London Bound closed for hours following serious car crash
How Doctors Decide on Keyhole Heart Surgery
How Doctors Decide on Keyhole Heart Surgery

More From UK News in Pictures

Jewellery Heist Shocks York Train Station
TRAIN ROBBERY Jewellery Heist Shocks York Train Station
Police Hunt Young Man Wanted for Sexual Offences in Thame
WANTED THIS CHRISTMAS Police Hunt Young Man Wanted for Sexual Offences in Thame
Water Crisis Averted in Hastings Just in Time for Christmas
JUST IN TIME Water Crisis Averted in Hastings Just in Time for Christmas
Man Arrested After Teen Stabbed in Plymouth
TEEN STABBED Man Arrested After Teen Stabbed in Plymouth
DOZY THIEF Bungling Burglar Busted After ‘Home Alone’ Style Door Fail
London Man Jailed for Brutal Wrong-Address Drug Debt Attack in South Wales
WRONG ADDRESS London Man Jailed for Brutal Wrong-Address Drug Debt Attack in South Wales
London Man Jailed for Horrific Strangulation Attack in Colchester
HORRIFIC ATTACK London Man Jailed for Horrific Strangulation Attack in Colchester
Man, 23, Charged with Murder in Small Heath Stabbing Death
TRAGIC KILLING Man, 23, Charged with Murder in Small Heath Stabbing Death
Police hunt man after FOUR sexual assaults in Leeds' Harehills and Gipton
SERIAL ATTACKER Police hunt man after FOUR sexual assaults in Leeds’ Harehills and Gipton
Jailed for Robbery, Drugs & Weapons in Berks and Bucks
CHRISTMAS IN JAIL Jailed for Robbery, Drugs & Weapons in Berks and Bucks
Firefighters Tackle Eighth-Floor Blaze on St John’s Estate in Hackney
TAKE AWAY BLAZE Fire Rips Through Penge Takeaway – Blaze Sparks After Grill Left Unattended
Market Cycles and Technological Resonance: Clear Signals of Cryptocurrency Market Recovery in Q1 2026,DLMining Christmas Double Benefits
Market Cycles and Technological Resonance: Clear Signals of Cryptocurrency Market Recovery in Q1 2026,DLMining Christmas Double Benefits
FATAL CRASH on the M2 Woman Killed as Car Crashes and Flips on M2 This Christmas Eve
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash: 21-Year-Old Man Dies in Forklift Accident Near Newtownards
FATAL ACCIDENT Tragic Christmas Eve Crash: 21-Year-Old Man Dies in Forklift Accident Near Newtownards
Cardiff Driver Caught: Almost Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit at 9am
DRUNK AS A SKUNK Cardiff Driver Caught: Almost Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit at 9am
Manhunt After Rape in Hove
RAPE PROBE LAUNCHED Manhunt After Rape in Hove

More From UKNIP

Witney Shock: Man Caught Exposing Himself in Broad Daylight
FLASHER PROBE Witney Shock: Man Caught Exposing Himself in Broad Daylight
Worcestershire driver binned for dodging speeding fines with 'NIP farm' scam
NIP FARM Worcestershire driver binned for dodging speeding fines with ‘NIP farm’ scam
Blaze Tears Through Worcester Park Home as Firefighters Rush to the Scene
RUBBISH JOB Massive blaze rips through Islington recycling centre this morning
ESCAPE ATTEMPT Two Men Locked Up for Over 47 Years After Brutal Cambridge Drug-Related Stabbing