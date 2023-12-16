TUI Flight from Luton to Lanzarote Diverted to Gatwick after mid-air emergency

TUI flight BY5442, which took off from Luton Airport at 9:30am on Thursday, 14th December 2023, en route to Lanzarote, had to divert to Gatwick Airport following what we believe was a windshield indicator alert. The flight was over the English Channel when the alert was triggered.

The crew, following standard safety procedures, decided to divert the flight as a precautionary measure. The decision was taken despite the absence of a formal emergency declaration.

The aircraft landed safely at Gatwick Airport as met by ground crews.

Flight emergency on Twitter’ citing a “cracked windshield indicator” as the reason for the diversion.