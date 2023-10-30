Tunbridge Wells Pub in Police Lockdown Following Late-Night Attack

Officers from Kent Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a report of a serious assault that occurred in Southborough, Tunbridge Wells. The incident, which has raised concerns within the local community, took place in the late hours of Monday morning 30th October 2023, prompting a swift and comprehensive police response.

The incident unfolded in the vicinity of London Road, near the junction with Pennington Road, where a man in his twenties was discovered with an injury consistent with a stab wound. The victim was immediately attended to by law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel before being transported to a London hospital. Currently, the victim’s condition is described as serious but stable.

In connection with the incident, two men, aged 48 and 40, were apprehended at the scene by the police and have since been taken into custody. Their involvement in the incident is under investigation as part of ongoing efforts to ascertain the full details and circumstances surrounding the assault.

Residents and eyewitnesses in the area have reported a heightened police presence following the incident. Police have taken swift action, cordoning off sections of London Road, in a bid to conduct a thorough investigation and gather essential evidence.

The community response to the incident has been marked by expressions of concern and hopes for a swift resolution. The safety and security of the local community have understandably become a focal point of discussion.

Kent Police are actively encouraging any individuals who may have witnessed the assault, possess relevant CCTV or dashcam video footage, or hold information that could aid the investigation to come forward. Witnesses are urged to contact the authorities at 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/193331/23.

Alternatively, those who wish to share information anonymously can reach out to the independent charity Crimestoppers by dialing 0800 555111 or completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.