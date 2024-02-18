The prestigious British Academy Film Awards, commonly known as the BAFTAs, are set to dazzle audiences tonight as the entertainment industry gathers to celebrate cinematic excellence. Viewers can catch all the glitz and glamour of the BAFTAs ceremony live on BBC One and iPlayer, starting from 7:00 PM this evening.

As anticipation mounts for one of the most highly anticipated events in the film calendar, film enthusiasts and industry insiders alike eagerly await the announcement of this year’s winners across a range of categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and many more.

With a star-studded lineup of presenters and nominees, the BAFTAs promise an evening filled with excitement, emotion, and recognition of outstanding talent from both homegrown and international cinema. From gripping dramas to heartwarming comedies, the BAFTAs celebrate the diverse array of films that have captivated audiences around the world.

Hosted by esteemed figures in the entertainment industry, the BAFTAs ceremony offers a platform for filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to showcase their creative achievements and contributions to the world of cinema.

For those unable to watch the ceremony live, BBC iPlayer provides the perfect opportunity to catch up on all the highlights and memorable moments from the evening’s festivities at a later time.

Whether you’re rooting for your favourite films and performers or simply looking forward to a night of cinematic splendour, be sure to tune in to BBC One or stream live on iPlayer to experience the magic of the BAFTA Awards ceremony from the comfort of your own home.

Don’t miss out on this spectacular celebration of film and talent – mark your calendars and join in the excitement as the BAFTAs unfold tonight on BBC One and iPlayer.