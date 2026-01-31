Watch Live

SHOCKING ATTACK Turkish Man Arrested for Shocking Vienna Care Home Murder

  Updated: 03:59
  31 January 2026

A 61-year-old Turkish man has been nabbed in Vienna’s 14th district over the brutal killing of 87-year-old Friederika S. at a local care home.

Victim Found Strangled with Disturbing Clues

The elderly woman was discovered dead in her room on January 20, 2026. Investigators say she was strangled. A golden ring from her belongings was chillingly placed in her mouth, while tufts of hair were found at the scene, hinting at a violent struggle.

WEGA Special Forces Make Pre-Dawn Arrest

The arrest took place early this morning, January 30, 2026, carried out by Vienna’s elite WEGA special police unit, following orders from the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Ongoing Investigation by State Criminal Police

The Vienna State Criminal Police Office is leading the probe into this harrowing case.

