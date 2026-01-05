TV doctor faces striking off over shocking antisemitic and sexist posts

A doctor who flashed his charms on BBC’s The Apprentice is now on the brink of being struck off. Dr Mohammed Asif Munaf, aka Dr Asif Munaf, is under fire for posting vile antisemitic and sexist content online, including claims that “9/11 was an inside job carried out by the Jews” and that “female empowerment is one of the great tricks of Satan.”

Doctor’s dangerous rants spark GMC probe

Dr Munaf is embroiled in misconduct proceedings at the General Medical Council (GMC) after allegedly posting a string of hateful tweets on his X (formerly Twitter) account from October 2023 to July 2024. The doctor didn’t show up at the tribunal or hire legal help.

He compared Jewish bakeries in North London to Holocaust denial nonsense, dismissing claims about the six million Jewish victims and horrific atrocities.

Called Zionists a “godless satanic cult” that commands the media, military, and banking.

Branded Israel a “Nazi state” and threw a racial slur at boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Claimed women shouldn’t be pilots and derided female empowerment as a satanic trick, quoting “Islam gives us the blueprint.”

Defending the indefensible

Representing the GMC, lawyer Harriet Tighe read out the offensive posts, arguing they raise serious doubts over Dr Munaf’s fitness to practise medicine. The doctor has tried to shrug off the allegations, saying his remarks were “not befitting of someone as educated as myself and were said in the heat of the emotion.”

He insists his posts were misunderstood and not aimed to offend any individual or community.

Shocking professionalism concerns pile up

In January 2024, Dr Munaf allegedly “disappeared” just hours into a hospital locum shift at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust — no explanation given.

While suspended, he reportedly issued sick notes to patients, breaching suspension rules.

He launched “Dr Sick Ltd” promising quick sick notes to beat GP waiting times.

Also ran the controversial University of Masculinity website, sharing misogynistic content linked to Andrew Tate.

From TV dream to disciplinary nightmare

Dr Munaf’s short-lived TV career includes appearances on The Apprentice spin-off and Dragon’s Den, where he pitched a vitamin business. On camera, he boasted, “I’ve got an extremely high IQ. I’ve got an extremely high bench press. And to top it off, I’m quite good on the eyes.”

But those bragging rights are now overshadowed by his extremist social media posts and questions over his professionalism.

The GMC’s action highlights the severity of his alleged misconduct, which includes promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories and demeaning women—red flags for a medical professional bound to care for all equally.

Dr Munaf’s no-show at the tribunal and lack of legal defence leave his future hanging by a thread as the GMC pushes for him to be struck off.