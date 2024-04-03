TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know

The cost of a BBC TV Licence has soared to almost £170, marking a significant increase for households across the UK.

As of April 1, the price of a TV Licence jumped by £10.50, reaching a total of £169.50. This rise comes after a period of freeze in the cost, with the previous fee standing at £159. The increase, originally expected to align with inflation, was mitigated to some extent, with the inflation-driven hike of approximately £15 reduced to £10.50.

While the TV Licence fee remains a key source of funding for the BBC’s operations, it’s important to note that not everyone requires a TV Licence. Here’s what you need to know about your eligibility and alternatives:

When do I need a TV Licence? You are not obligated to purchase a TV Licence if you solely consume content through:

Streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus

On-demand TV platforms such as All 4 and Amazon Prime Video

Videos on websites like YouTube

DVDs or other physical media

However, a TV Licence is necessary if you:

Watch or record live TV on any channel or service

Utilize BBC iPlayer for streaming purposes

Am I eligible for a free TV Licence? Individuals aged 75 or above who receive Pension Credit may qualify for a free TV Licence, sparing them from the £169.50 fee.

Guidelines from TV Licensing outline the eligibility criteria: “Free TV Licences are only available if you’re 75 or over and you, or your partner living at the same address, are receiving Pension Credit.”

For those eligible, the application process can be initiated online or by contacting TV Licensing directly at 0300 790 6117*. Once the application is submitted, processing typically takes a few weeks, with TV Licensing notifying applicants of any complications or further steps required.

It’s important to note that separate arrangements apply for residents aged over 75 in the Isle of Man, the Bailiwick of Jersey, and the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

As the cost of a TV Licence continues to rise, households are encouraged to review their viewing habits and explore available alternatives to ensure compliance with licensing regulations while minimizing expenditure.