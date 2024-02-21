In a significant development, TV presenter Dan Wootton has been completely cleared of alleged criminal behaviour following investigations by both the Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland. The broadcaster, known for his role in breaking the story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s withdrawal from royal duties, expressed relief after learning that no further action would be taken against him.

Last October, the Metropolitan Police initiated an investigation into the 40-year-old presenter after receiving a 28-page dossier from journalists at Byline Times. Despite admitting to “errors of judgment” in the past, Wootton consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing. Today, he stands vindicated as both police forces confirmed that he would not face charges.

In a statement issued through his lawyer, Wootton addressed the toll the process had taken on him: “I have now been completely cleared in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish police, who have confirmed they will be taking no further action. While I knew this would always be the outcome, the process is now the punishment, with social media acting as the executioner.”

Wootton also invoked the words of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, emphasising the importance of preserving ancient rights: “If you ever get trial by media, or guilt by accusation, that day freedom dies. It is high time that all of our ancient rights were once again upheld, chief among them the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.”

