Twelve Charged Over Shocking Historic Child Sex Abuse in West Yorkshire

Police have charged twelve suspects in a major investigation into non-recent child sex abuse in West Yorkshire. The accused include eleven men aged between 40 and 73, and one 55-year-old woman. They face serious allegations including rape, indecent assault, and threats to kill.

West Yorkshire Police say the offences allegedly took place between 2000 and 2004, targeting two female victims under 16. The crimes reportedly occurred at several addresses in Calderdale.

The suspects, from Halifax, Brighouse, and Dewsbury, were charged earlier this week and are set to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.

Who’s Been Charged?

Safraz Azram , 57, Halifax – Six counts of rape and one indecent assault on a girl under 16

Shazad Nazir , 50, formerly Halifax – Four counts of rape

Gulbhar Aziz , 50, Halifax – Rape and attempted rape

Raja Yasin , 73, formerly Halifax – Indecent assault of a girl under 14

Irfaan Bashir , 42, Halifax – Four counts of rape

Asad Ali , 41, Brighouse – Two counts of rape

Mohammed Hamza , 52, Halifax – Three counts of rape

Adil Arshid , 40, Halifax – Rape

Thomas Jackson , 71, Halifax – Sexual assault of a girl under 13

Shazad Rehman , 43, Dewsbury – Five counts of rape and threats to kill

Abdul Hafeez , 49, Dewsbury – Indecent assault of a girl under 16 and inciting sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15

Joanne Lowther, 55, Dewsbury – Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Case to Hit Bradford Magistrates’ Court in February

All twelve charged face court next month, as the investigation into historic abuse in Calderdale unfolds. This case throws a harsh spotlight on troubling past crimes that continue to shock the local community.