Twenty-four arrests during knife crime crackdown

Police have arrested 24 suspects and seized more than 100 potential weapons during a week of action to tackle knife crime.

Kent Police took part in Operation Sceptre between Monday 13 November and Sunday 19 November 2023, which saw forces around the country use a range of measures to detect those carrying knives and recover potential weapons.

Additional patrols were carried out in towns around Kent, with knife detectors set up in key locations and weapon sweeps carried out in parks and other public places.

As part of the week’s work, a suspicious vehicle was stopped in Deal on the evening of Monday 13 November. A search led to a knife being seized and a man arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

The following day, two men and two boys were arrested and three knives seized when police attended a disturbance in Gillingham.

On Friday 17 November, officers attended a pub in Gillingham and searched a man who was seen acting suspiciously. A knife was seized along with suspected illegal drugs and the man was arrested.

The following evening, a police dog helping patrols in Canterbury as part of Operation Sceptre led officers to a man in St George’s Street. A search of the man led to a number of suspected illegal drugs being found and he was arrested on suspicion of possession class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

As well as the arrests, Kent Police carried out partnership working with British Transport Police at Gravesend, Chatham and Gillingham railway stations, which led to 58 stop and searches, three arrests and a lock knife being seized.

Officers also spoke to hundreds of children during educational visits to schools around Kent, warning them of the dangers of carrying knives.

Shops in Swale, Thanet, Canterbury and other areas were also visited to ensure they had measures in place to prevent underage sales and knives from being stolen.

Superintendent Pete Steenhuis said: ‘We take a zero-tolerance approach to knives and weapons in our communities at all times and Op Sceptre is a great initiative which helps to put the focus onto tackling knife crime within communities while at the same time providing education to youngsters.

‘Kent Police officers work tirelessly to keep the public safe, tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and I would encourage anyone who carries a knife to stop and think about the consequences not only for yourself but for others around you.

‘Our proactive activity throughout the week revealed some good results and I’m pleased that we were able to take part and support this campaign.’

If you want to know more about or contribute to the police priorities in your community please sign up to My Community Voice.