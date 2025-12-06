Penarth Man Caged for Rape and Strangulation of Sex Worker

Twisted Attack Leaves Victim Traumatized

A 25-year-old Penarth man has been slammed with a 16-year prison sentence plus six years on extended licence after brutally raping and strangling a sex worker in Cardiff.

William Adesanya’s sickening crime unfolded over just half an hour, during which he attacked the victim three times after booking a meeting at her home.

Gruesome Details from Newport Crown Court

The court heard Adesanya first put the terrified woman in a crushing “bear hug,” whispering, “don’t panic, you just need to give me £200.”

When she broke down crying and said she had no money, she tried to snap a photo of him on her phone. Furious, Adesanya snatched the phone and deleted their messages.

He then strangled her while she screamed, telling her, “If you didn’t struggle, this wouldn’t have happened.” The victim blacked out, struggling to breathe as the horrific attack continued.

When she came to, Adesanya had removed her shorts and underwear and was “moving her body.” He left her sprawled on the floor, showing no concern, but she tried to retrieve her phone.

Enraged, Adesanya dragged her back to the bedroom, pinned her to the bed and raped her. He even filmed himself forcing vaginal and oral sex, with the victim crying and begging for mercy on tape. Judge Carl Harrison commented the defendant “could not care less.”

Victim’s Heartbreaking Impact Statement

“My anxiety is extremely high, and I am nervous about being out in public. The first time I had to take the bins out, I threw up because of the anxiety.” “They say it takes seven years for skin to regenerate and create new cells. I am counting down for seven years so my skin is not the same skin he touched.” “He has broken every ounce of confidence, self-love, and mental progress. I hate my body, I hate how I look and when I touch myself.” “I was excited for my future but now I feel broken and with no purpose. I am broken because of what you did but I’ll heal eventually and will be able to put myself together again.” “I genuinely hope you’re forced to confront how cruel, inhumane and devastating your actions were.”

Judge Calls Adesanya ‘Very Dangerous’

Adesanya, who has a previously good character, was found guilty of three counts of rape, sexual assault, and intentional strangulation.

Prosecutor Andrew Davies said the defendant targeted a vulnerable woman for “gratuitous degradation.”

Mitigating lawyer Matthew Roberts described Adesanya as a “hard-working young man” supported by worried parents.

But Judge Harrison slammed him as a “very dangerous individual” with a chilling lack of empathy.

The court slapped Adesanya with an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting sex workers.

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery

After the sentencing, the victim thanked DC Nick Young and the police for their “patience, kindness and compassion” during the “long, emotional journey.”

DC Young praised her “exceptional bravery” and vowed South Wales Police will continue hunting down offenders preying on vulnerable people.