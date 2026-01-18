Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing

Drama in Leicester city centre as two teenage boys, both just 16, face attempted murder charges following a stabbing at a Granby Street kebab shop.

Three Arrested in Ongoing Investigation

Leicestershire Police revealed a total of three arrests linked to the violent attack. The two charged youngsters were detained on Friday and Saturday (16 and 17 January) and also face possession of an offensive weapon charges.

A third boy, aged 16, was arrested on Sunday (18 January) and remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

Victim in Stable Condition

Officers were called just after 1pm on Thursday (15 January) when a 19-year-old man was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service and is now in stable condition receiving treatment.

“Officers investigating a stabbing in Leicester’s Granby Street have made a total of three arrests,” a Leicestershire Police spokesperson said. “The teenagers, who cannot be named due to their ages, will appear at Leicester Youth Court tomorrow (Monday, 19 January).” “We are continuing to appeal for anyone who can assist with our ongoing enquiries to get in touch. This includes anyone who can provide mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Call for Witnesses

Police urge anyone with information to visit the Leicestershire Police website and quote crime reference 26*27799. Alternatively, call 101.