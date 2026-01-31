Watch Live

TEEN STABBING Two Air Ambulances Rush to Chippenham After Teen Stabbed

  • Updated: 20:44
  • , 31 January 2026

 

Chaos hit Chippenham as a teenage boy was viciously stabbed, prompting two air ambulances to race to the scene.

Stabbing Shakes London Road

Emergency services scrambled to London Road, near Royal Oak Close, at around 4pm on Saturday after reports of a teen being stabbed. Police were the first on scene, delivering critical first aid to the injured boy, left bleeding on the pavement.

Air Ambulances Land at Baydons Meadow

Ambulance crews rushed in, joined by Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance and the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC), both air ambulances landing nearby in Baydons Meadow. The wounded teenager was hastily transported by land ambulance, with GWAAC medics attending to him en route to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Suspect Arrested as London Road Shut Down

A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and taken to Melksham custody for questioning. London Road remains closed in both directions between Avenue la Fleche and Blackcross as police roll out a major investigation.

Major Police Operation Underway

  • Crime scene cordoned off between Lackham Rise and Phoenix Close.
  • More than 15 police vehicles, including armed units, swarmed the area at the peak of the incident.
  • Detectives launched house-to-house enquiries and are checking CCTV footage.

“We are appealing for witnesses, CCTV footage or information to come forward,” said a Wiltshire Police spokesperson. “Call 101 quoting log 189 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. In an emergency always dial 999.”

