Watch Live

HORROR SMASH Two Arrested After Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run Kills 80 Year old man

  • Updated: 22:21
  • , 30 December 2025

Two men have been arrested following a fatal collision in Gillingham that left an elderly pedestrian dead. The shocking incident happened on the A289 Gads Hill at around 12.10pm on Monday, 29 December 2025.

Grey Mercedes Estate Flees Scene

The crash involved a grey Mercedes estate and a man in his 80s. The vehicle reportedly carried the pedestrian on its bonnet before fleeing the scene. Police found the car abandoned in Eastcourt Lane, with the two occupants gone on foot.

The injured man was discovered lying on Grange Road and treated by paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Suspects in Custody, Police Appeal for Witnesses

Later the same day, Kent Police arrested two men: a 29-year-old from Chatham and a 28-year-old of no fixed address. Both remain in custody as investigations continue.

 

 

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is urging anyone who saw the crash or the vehicle beforehand to come forward. They have also released a CCTV image of a third man who may hold vital information and have asked the public to identify him.

How to Help the Investigation

  • Call Kent Police on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting reference EW/LB/093/25.
  • Motorists with dashcam footage and residents with CCTV can upload evidence here.

Police are desperate for any information to help bring justice for the victim and their family.

Recommended for you

Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot
DAYLIGH ROBBERY Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot

BREAKING

CARRIED SOME DISTANCE Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road
Three Brits Nabbed Over Bali Cocaine Bust Set for Deportation
COCAINE HAUL Three Brits Nabbed Over Bali Cocaine Bust Set for Deportation
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas

Must READ

Mystery as Rosie vanishes near Catford – have you seen her?
BRING HER HOME Mystery as Rosie vanishes near Catford – have you seen her?
Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault
LIFE CHANGING Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault
Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape
BRUTAL ATTACK Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape
Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium
STRIPPED BARE Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium
Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold
DELAYS CONTINUE Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold
Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends

BREAKING

TYRE BLOW OUT Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends
Two Brothers Named Suspects in Christmas Day Murder in Wolverhampton
MURDER MANHUNT Two Brothers Named Suspects in Christmas Day Murder in Wolverhampton
THE FAST AND FURIOUS TORQUAY DRIFT Mobility Scooter Madness in Torquay
Tribute to Beloved Teen Who Died in Farm Accident
CHEEKY CHAPPIE Tribute to Beloved Teen Who Died in Farm Accident
Prolific Burglar Jailed After Escaping Hospital to Continue Crime Spree
ELEPHANT MAN Prolific Burglar Jailed After Escaping Hospital to Continue Crime Spree

More For You

Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
FIRST PICTURE Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
Blaze Breaks Out in Worksop Refuse Truck – Firefighters Issue Warning
URGENT SAFTEY WARNING ISSUED Blaze Breaks Out in Worksop Refuse Truck – Firefighters Issue Warning
Family Mourns Heartbreaking Loss of Oliver Davey in Barrow
CAN NEVER BE REPLACED Family Mourns Heartbreaking Loss of Oliver Davey in Barrow
POLICE PROBE HIT AND RUN Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision

More From UK News in Pictures

TRIO NOW IN CUSTODY Third Arrest Made in Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run
West Midlands Police Apologise Over False Claim on Jewish Support for Fan Ban
NO EVIDENCE West Midlands Police Apologise Over False Claim on Jewish Support for Fan Ban
Wiltshire Police rubbish Terror threat as HQ Declared Safe Following Evacuation
HIT AND RUN Rider and Horse Hurt in Shocking Collision
Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
BODY RECOVERED Tragic Plane Crash at Hanningfield Reservoir: Man Found Dead
Blaze Breaks Out at South Yorkshire Retirement Home
AVOID THE AREA Blaze Breaks Out at South Yorkshire Retirement Home
New Year’s Eve Rail Chaos: Major Delays and Disruptions Hit Southeastern, Thameslink, DLR & London Overground
TRAVEL WARNING New Year’s Eve Rail Chaos: Major Delays and Disruptions Hit Southeastern, Thameslink, DLR & London Overground
Russia Plants Nuclear Missiles in Belarus – Britain in 11-Minute Strike Range
TENSE TIMING Russia Plants Nuclear Missiles in Belarus – Britain in 11-Minute Strike Range

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Woman in Her 40s Found Dead at Croydon Home
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Afghan Man, 20, Busted After Crowbar Rampage at Merseyside Hospital
Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
SERIOUS INCIDENT Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
HORROR SMASH Two Arrested After Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run Kills 80 Year old man
ROAD TO NOWHERE Eurostar Chaos: All Trains CANCELLED as Channel Tunnel Power Failure Strikes
Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
POLICE RULE OUT FOUL PLAY Teenage Girl Dies in Horrific Hamstreet House Fire – Police Rule Out Foul Play
CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham

BREAKING

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
LANE CLOSURES Chaos on M20 Westbound: All Traffic Held After Crash Near Brands Hatch
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
Hero Mum and Two Children Die in Horrific Boxing Day House Fire

More From UKNIP

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
CLOSED FRIENDS KILLED Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
Man Shot Dead by Police in Thetford After Crash and Gun Sighting
GUN SIGHTED Man Shot Dead by Police in Thetford After Crash and Gun Sighting
New Year’s Eve Is Quickly Approaching And Plans Are In Place To Ensure Londoners Are Kept Safe During The Evening’s Celebrations
PLAN AHEAD Met Gears Up for Massive New Year’s Eve Blitz Across London
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
FIRST PICTURES Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
error: Content is protected !!