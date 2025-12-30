Two men have been arrested following a fatal collision in Gillingham that left an elderly pedestrian dead. The shocking incident happened on the A289 Gads Hill at around 12.10pm on Monday, 29 December 2025.

Grey Mercedes Estate Flees Scene

The crash involved a grey Mercedes estate and a man in his 80s. The vehicle reportedly carried the pedestrian on its bonnet before fleeing the scene. Police found the car abandoned in Eastcourt Lane, with the two occupants gone on foot.

The injured man was discovered lying on Grange Road and treated by paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspects in Custody, Police Appeal for Witnesses

Later the same day, Kent Police arrested two men: a 29-year-old from Chatham and a 28-year-old of no fixed address. Both remain in custody as investigations continue.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is urging anyone who saw the crash or the vehicle beforehand to come forward. They have also released a CCTV image of a third man who may hold vital information and have asked the public to identify him.

How to Help the Investigation

Call Kent Police on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting reference EW/LB/093/25 .

or email quoting reference . Motorists with dashcam footage and residents with CCTV can upload evidence here.

Police are desperate for any information to help bring justice for the victim and their family.