Two Arrested After High-speed Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle In Wiltshire

Wiltshire Police have arrested two individuals following a high-speed pursuit of a stolen Jaguar this morning. The incident began at approximately 10:30 am when police received reports that the vehicle had been stolen from an address in Shrewton and was being driven by a 16-year-old male.

Pursuit and Arrests

The stolen vehicle was quickly located travelling on the A36 through Westbury. When the driver failed to stop for police, a pursuit was authorized. The National Police Air Service (NPAS) was called in to assist with the pursuit from the air.

The chase came to an end on the A350 after officers successfully deflated the vehicle’s tyres, causing the car to crash. Two occupants, both young males from Devizes, were detained at the scene.

Charges and Investigation

The two males were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, theft of a motor vehicle, and burglary. One of the individuals is currently in custody at Melksham, where he is assisting officers with their investigation.

The second male remains in the hospital but is not seriously injured. Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

Police Statement

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police praised the coordinated efforts of the officers involved, stating, “Thanks to the swift actions of our officers and the support from NPAS, we were able to bring this dangerous pursuit to a safe conclusion and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Community Response

The pursuit and subsequent crash caused brief disruptions on the A350, with police advising local drivers to avoid the area until the scene was cleared. Despite the alarming nature of the incident, no members of the public were harmed.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft and burglary, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.