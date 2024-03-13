Kent Police have apprehended a man and a teenager following an attempted burglary near Gravesend, which led to a series of incidents involving dangerous driving and vehicle theft.

The sequence of events unfolded around midday on Friday, March 8, 2024, when Kent Police received reports of an attempted burglary in Southfleet, Gravesend. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a grey Peugeot.

Subsequently, multiple 999 calls reported sightings of a vehicle matching the description of the Peugeot driving recklessly. Another incident involving the same car occurred shortly after, when a van was reported stolen from Sevenoaks.

Proactive patrols by law enforcement officers identified a vehicle resembling the Peugeot on the A25 Riverhead and successfully intercepted it on Homedean Road.

The driver and the passenger abandoned the vehicle and allegedly fled into nearby fields on foot.

Following a pursuit, a 17-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man from Orpington were apprehended by the police. They were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence or insurance, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both suspects have been released on bail until Wednesday, June 5, pending further investigations into the matter.

The swift response by Kent Police underscores their commitment to tackling criminal activity and ensuring the safety and security of the community.