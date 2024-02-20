Investigators seek witnesses and footage as inquiry continues

Kent Police have made significant progress in their investigation into a serious collision on the A2 near Dartford, with two suspects now in custody.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:40 pm on Friday, February 16, 2024, on the Watling Street coastbound carriageway between the A296 and Ebbsfleet junctions. Three vehicles were involved: a black Ford Fiesta, a blue Audi S3, and a blue MG HS.

Tragically, a passenger in the Fiesta sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to a London hospital. She remains in a serious condition. The driver and another passenger from the Fiesta were also injured but have since been discharged after receiving medical treatment.

However, the driver of the blue Audi S3 and his female passenger had fled the scene before authorities arrived. Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) launched an inquiry into the incident.

On Tuesday, February 20, a breakthrough was made as investigators arrested a 35-year-old man from Bexleyheath, Greater London, and a 25-year-old woman from Walworth, Greater London, in connection with the collision. Both suspects were taken into custody for further questioning.

While progress has been made in the investigation, officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or possesses CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward. Those with information can contact the SCIU appeals line on 01622 798538, quoting reference JW/LB/016/24. Alternatively, they can email [email protected].

Members of the public can also submit evidence via the public portal at https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/watlingstreet.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and the cooperation of witnesses and individuals with relevant footage is crucial to determining the circumstances surrounding the collision.